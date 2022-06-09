A shot of EVOO? The latest trend among celebrities

East trend It reached its peak when the mediatic Dr. Drew Ramsey, clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, convinced presenter Carson Daly to drink a shot of EVOO live on the show The Today Show.

Nevertheless, celebrities like Goldie Hawn claim to drink two tablespoons of olive oil before bed and use it to massage your face and keep your skin young and healthy.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, drinks a tablespoon of olive oil every two days, as she wrote on her website. pooshwhere he praises the healthy benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

Another famous fan of EVOO is the singer of Mexican, English and Italian descent Selena Gomez, who always drinks a glass of olive oil before going on stage, a trick she learned from another great artist, Kelly Clarkson.

Writer and producer Shonda Rhimes -creator of the series Grey’s Anatomy Scandal either The Bridgertons– confesses that it was Beyoncé who gave him the habit of drinking olive oil every day. In fact, Rhimes says that Beyoncé likes drinking extra virgin olive oil so much that she even invested in a company that markets her EVOO with a small shot glass so you can savor all its aromas.