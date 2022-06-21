A show dangles Shakira’s technique to catch Pique red-handed

In the world of Soccer, there are several soap operas. Sports soap operas around a transfer, for example, as was the case for Kylian Mbappé who finally decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after months of speculation and there are also non-sporting soap operas like the one concerning the case. Hamraoui which is much more tragic because it took on dramatic proportions with iron bars against the young woman or that of the Icardi couple where the PSG striker repeatedly cheated on his wife and agent Wanda Nara who finally forgave him, but based on blackmail and other requests for forgiveness, each more extravagant than the other.

Who says soap opera says a case that lasts several months and for the new one that is announced between Shakira and Pique, it may last a little longer. Because we are talking about a couple that was formed during the 2010 World Cup between the FC Barcelona player and the Colombian singer and who had the image of the perfect relationship. Today, the two people are no longer together. On June 4, Shakira has officially announced that she is ending her decade-long relationship with Gerard Pique. Today, we know how the singer discovered the pot of roses (or the pink pole!)…

Shakira hired a private detective

brand made revelations following the report on the show El Gordo y la Flaca broadcast on Univision, an American television channel in Spanish.

According to the program, the artist called on a private detective agency. The results were convincing and Shakira had to make up her mind. However, the agency also wanted to take advantage of the situation by blackmailing photos for their non-disclosure. Still, the facts have been discovered and the legendary couple is no longer one.

Stung with Gavi’s mom?

If we know today that the world champion will have a hard time recovering from this story, whether in sport or in his various businesses, Univision also reveals that Piqué would have given clues to his new behavior which has sown doubts in Shakira’s mind because the media says that the author of WakaWaka asked a lot of questions when the footballer did not respond to his many messages.

From that moment, Shakira thought about detectives. According El Periodico, the Barça player multiplies the evenings, in particular with his young teammate Riqui Puig who is only 22 years old. And according to Melih Esat Açil, Turkish journalist, Gérard Piqué allegedly cheated on Shakira with… the mother of his teammate Gavi. The source clarifies that the young Spanish player was unaware of this relationship. Other sources mention other young women like Miss BumBum, or Suzy Cortez.

