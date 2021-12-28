a SHOW of smartphones in PROMO

Ready to go crazy? On the other hand, looking at it for more than 2 seconds, one cannot help but be enchanted. Yes, this is the effect that Honor 50 5g has, which in promotion on Amazon can only convince you to the last crumb. In particular, the smartphone is subject to one discount of well € 80 and then you can take it home by spending barely € 449.90.

Not only that, the convenience does not end here since thanks to Cofidis you also have the opportunity to pay for it with finterest-free loan while with prime you receive it at home within 12 days at no additional cost.

If I were you I would not miss this chance.

Available in Emerald color, Honor 50 5G is a smartphone that really deserves to be observed because it is not only elegant but finished in the smallest details. By purchasing this model you take home, in fact, a device that satisfies you in everything and for all thanks to its top quality technical data sheet.

In particular, it provides you with a 6.57-inch display with technology OLED the refresh at 120 hz. If you know at least a little, you can understand that with these characteristics the contents cannot be enjoyed at the highest resolution and quality.

Not only that, in order not to miss anything, it integrates a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon and 6 GB of RAM combined with 128 GB of memory so you have all the space you want at your disposal.

Not least the professional camera that mounts a main sensor from 108 megapixels and a 4300 mAh battery with which you can spend a whole day away from home without any problems.

PS: the appeal is not missing fast charging.

What are you waiting for then? Buy your Honor 50 5G on Amazon now for just € 449.90.