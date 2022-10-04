A showcase in nature, this is Kendall Jenner’s 6.5 million dollar mansion

Kendall Jenner is the highest paid supermodel of the moment. The 26-year-old artist is one of the oldest influencers worldwide, with almost 360 million followers on Instagram, and has become an ambassador for different brands that are related to the world of luxury.

The daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner rose to fame in 2007 thanks to her appearances in the reality show The Kardashians (Keep up with the Kardashians). However, the young businesswoman is practically familiar with the paparazzi and the cameras since her birth, since she comes from a family that the spotlights do not stop shining on.

Jenner has been able to take advantage of the impulse to create her own path among celebrities, making a space for herself in the world of fashion. Haute couture firms raffle her off, she has already walked the catwalk for the main brands: Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi or Calvin Klein They are just some of the ones he has represented.

And, of course, these collaborations with large companies during almost 15 years of career They have managed to expand the fortune of the businesswoman to such an extent that there are few whims that can escape her.

This is the millionaire house of Kendall Jenner

One of the main wishes of every celebrity is a house to match their figure. Kendall shopped for $6.5 million property in Los Angeles to the actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, to later add his personal stamp to each room of his home.

The house has a lot of character, with a “U” design and large windows to make the most of natural light. Added to this curious arrangement is a large landscaped patio and several chill-out spaces, to which an elegant outdoor swimming pool adds the touch of grace.

The young woman, once the purchase was completed, completely renovated the mansion, helped by designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as Waldo Fernández, creating a more natural decoration with warm tones, wood finishes and organic textures so that the building drank from the nature that surrounds it.

“When I entered this place, I was immediately attracted by the peaceful and spanish atmosphere of a country house. My life involves a lot of chaos, travel, and a lot of energy, so I wanted a home that felt serene, a place where I could just relax.”Jenner explained to a magazine about the acquisition of the mansion.

As for the interiors, the American model has made all her dreams come true. The house has a beauty salon and has eliminated the old cinema of the marriage to build a art studio. To these reforms is added the creation of spaces more in line with his life, the mansion has been left with two large bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master suite, on the second floor, has been expanded to house a large fireplace and windows that give privileged views of the garden. Both this space and the rest of the house have a consistent style, with neutral tones contrasting with turquoise furniture and details in bronze and wood.

We do not know how long you plan to have this lavish mansion in Hollywood, what is clear is that if you decide to sell it, it is more than likely that this house will appreciate, not only due to the passing of the years, but also because it was owned by a celebrity of your size.