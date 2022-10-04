Entertainment

A showcase in nature, this is Kendall Jenner’s 6.5 million dollar mansion

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Kendall Jenner is the highest paid supermodel of the moment. The 26-year-old artist is one of the oldest influencers worldwide, with almost 360 million followers on Instagram, and has become an ambassador for different brands that are related to the world of luxury.

The daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner rose to fame in 2007 thanks to her appearances in the reality show The Kardashians (Keep up with the Kardashians). However, the young businesswoman is practically familiar with the paparazzi and the cameras since her birth, since she comes from a family that the spotlights do not stop shining on.

Jenner has been able to take advantage of the impulse to create her own path among celebrities, making a space for herself in the world of fashion. Haute couture firms raffle her off, she has already walked the catwalk for the main brands: Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi or Calvin Klein They are just some of the ones he has represented.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Brad Pitt violent against me and with the children’

4 seconds ago

Megan Fox’s Cult Movie You Can See On Star Plus – Movie News

9 mins ago

Olivia Wilde denounces machismo on the part of the press!

20 mins ago

Kylie Jenner responds to accusations that she was a ‘mean girl’ to ex-friend Bella Hadid at Paris fashion show

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button