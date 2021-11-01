The stock markets today traveled at full speed despite the feast of the Saints celebrated all over Europe. If the banks remained closed, the stock exchanges remained open. The first trading day in November is full of interesting ideas that could help us understand what could happen in the rest of the month. Let’s analyze the highlights of the trading day.

The European stock exchanges begin November in a rush

The stock markets started the stock market month very well and Piazza Affari started better than the other European Squares. The Milan Stock Exchange in today’s session reached an important milestone, which could pave the way for a new phase. Significant increases are recorded among the blue chips.

Let’s start with the results. Trading on the stock markets was reduced due to the public holiday. However, this limitation allowed the European stock exchanges to close in positive territory. The Euro Stoxx closed with a rise of 0.7%. Prices are one step away from 4,300 points. The German Dax index finished the session with the same gain and prices are very close to an all-time high.

The Paris and London Stock Exchanges also had a great session. The French Cac 40 index closed up 0.9% and the UK Ftse 100 rose 0.7%. At the time of the market close in Europe, the 3 main indices of the American stock market were also up. At the start of the session, the Dow Jones exceeded 36,000 points for the first time.

A shower of money has invested this title in a record session for Piazza Affari

The Milan Stock Exchange had an excellent session. The major index of Piazza Affari closed with a rise of 1.2% and closed at 27,206 points. For the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) it is the annual record, the prices had reached this level the last time back in September 2008. The purchases were widespread on the entire list and among the highest capitalization stocks, as many as 7 shares have earned over 2%. Stocks in the energy sector once again dragged Piazza Affari higher. Eni and Tenaris gained 2.7%, Snam rose 2.1%. Some important investment banks have published positive studies for ENI and Snam stocks.

But the most successful action was Moncler. A shower of money invested this title in a record session for Piazza Affari which closed over 27,000 points. A positive judgment from the investment bank Citigroup prompted purchases on this share. According to the American investment bank, the Moncler stock should be worth 72 euros. The stock closed today at € 63.90.

