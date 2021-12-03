a shower of offers until December 24th

Also Unieuro renews its flyer today and launches the “Natalissimi”, which will be active until next December 24th and as the name suggests will accompany users to Christmas with a series of promotions and reductions on many products.

Starting as always from TV, the 50-inch Samsung QE50Q60A is offered at 649.90 euros, 31% less than the 949 euros in the list, while the 43-inch LG 43UP75006LF goes to 399.90 euros: in this case the reduction is 24% from the 529 euros in the list.

Among smartphones, we also report the discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G with 128 gigabytes at 749 Euro, 30% less than the 1079 Euro list, while the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G goes to 369 Euro, with a saving of 21% from the 469 Euro imposed by the manufacturer.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 drops by 11% to 39.99 euros, from the 44.99 euros of the list. Among the other wearable devices we also point out the JBL Tune 500BT headphones at 29.99 euros, 40% less than the 49.99 euros of istino.

As for the robot vacuum cleaners, however, we point out the discount on the iRobot Roomba Combo at 269 Euros: the saving is 23% compared to the 349.90 Euros in the list.

The complete list of Unieuro’s Natalissimi can be consulted directly through the dedicated page.