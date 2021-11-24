a silent hero – Libero Quotidiano





Francesca Fredella November 24, 2021

Luca Zaia is moved live on RTL 102.5 during Non stop news. There is also talk of Ennio Doris, the patron of Mediolanum Bank who passed away at the age of 81. “I knew Ennio, I also had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital a few months ago – says President Zaia to Non stop News -. A piece of history goes away, a national icon, a gentleman, a decent person. I could also cite a thousand episodes from his stories, even that last meeting, but I will tell you only one but the most significant: when Covid started he called me and told me he wanted to help out. It was the largest donor of equipment, of protective equipment, he paid million euros, now we can tell. A man of great vision, moreover, he would not have done what he did. He was an absolutely optimistic person, he always thought that after the rain the calm would come “.





The death of Ennio Doris certainly leaves a great void in the world of entrepreneurship. And not only. As theHandle, Ennio Doris was born in Tombolo (Padua) on 3 July 1940. “For over 40 years – reads a note – he was the undisputed protagonist of the great Italian finance as well as entrepreneur, banker and founder of Banca Mediolanum, one of the most important reality of the national banking scene also present in Spain, Germany and Ireland “.





Married since 1966 to Lina Tombolato, Doris leaves her children Massimo and Sara and 7 grandchildren: Agnese, Alberto, Anna, Aqua, Davide, Luna Chiara and Sara Viola. In 1992 he was awarded the honor of officer of the Order of Merit of the Republic and in 2002 that of Cavaliere del Lavoro. Also in 2002 he obtained an honorary master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the Cuoa Foundation. From 2000 to 2012 Doris was a director of Mediobanca and Banca Esperia. From 1996 CEO of the Mediolanum holding until 2015, the year of the merger by incorporation into Banca Mediolanum. Until last November 3, Doris held the position of chairman of Banca Mediolanum, to become honorary chairman following a shareholders’ resolution. Doris was also honorary president of the Mediolanum Onlus Foundation.