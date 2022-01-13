A silver fox to deal with Moscow. Who is Wendy Sherman

Wendy Sherman is the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America, a role that means being one of the most powerful diplomats in the world. Known as the “Silver Fox,” for her cunning art of negotiation and steely gray hair, she came to Europe two days ago to help manage talks with Russia.

While President Vladimir Putin has deployed some 100,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of a raid, the European Union and the United States have reaffirmed their readiness to impose severe sanctions on Russia in the event of a further aggression. Sherman, in addition to confirming the position of the EU and the US, is the figure that America has chosen to try to defuse the tension.

The negotiating queen, 72 years old and about three decades of career, has a long reputation. Under President Bill Clinton, he worked out a deal with the North Koreans to stop them building nuclear weapons. In 2011, when the president was Barack Obama, he led the American team’s nuclear talks with Iran. Until reaching the signing of the historic agreement between Iran and the P5 + 1 – United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia and Germany – in 2015. And even if the pact has faltered, talks to save it and bring Iran back into compliance began in May after US President Joe Biden took office.

At the time, Sherman also became famous for describing how being a woman was not an obstacle in the negotiating room in Iran, despite the state’s strict rules on interactions between men and women. “When I was sitting facing the Iranians I was the United States of America,” she said.

She received her nickname from the Iranians, who began calling her “The Fox” for her witty approach to negotiations. His colleagues from the State Department welcomed him with such enthusiasm and admiration that they wore T-shirts with the words “Silver Fox” during negotiation periods.

“Fast”, “intense”, “with the words always in the right place”, as ambassadors around the world called her, Sherman grew up in diplomacy in an unusual way, as a social worker, after studying at the University of Maryland, assisting the children of Baltimore. In the 1980s, she was hired as director of a state child welfare office and a few years later joined the Clinton administration, becoming the first female undersecretary for political affairs.

Sherman’s agenda is now packed. Negotiations with the Russians are difficult according to the best analysts and you will need to use all your skills to prevent the situation from getting worse in Europe. He spoke to Russian officials, including Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Geneva, Switzerland, attended the NATO meeting and will be in Vienna tomorrow. “We will not allow anyone to close NATO’s open door policy,” he said today. “We will not give up bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that want to work with the United States, and we will not make decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, or Europe without Europe, or NATO without NATO.”