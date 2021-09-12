A Simple Favor, the new thriller poster starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

A new official poster of A Simple Favor, an intriguing female thriller directed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Friends of the Bride) which he sees as the protagonist Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) And Blake Lively (Gossip Girl).

Written for the big screen by Jessica Sharzer, which adapted Darcey Bell’s novel of the same name, the film will follow the life of Stephanie (Kendrick), a vlogger mom who will try to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her best friend, Emily. So flanked by her friend’s husband, in this elegant thriller full of twists and treachery, secrets and revelations, murder and revenge, we will witness the strenuous search for truth by a very particular duo.

A Simple Favor also sees in the cast Henry Golding, Andrew Rannels, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart And Rupert Friend, for a release scheduled in American theaters on September 14th, while there is still no release date for the Italian market. The screenplay was also co-written by Jessica Sharzer, and Feig is also a producer.

Loading... Advertisements

The director’s latest work was the highly criticized female reboot of Ghostbusters, now released in theaters among countless reviews two years ago. And it is not said that the next film after A Simple Favor both the sequel to the reboot, which Feig absolutely wants to do.