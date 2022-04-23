A simple trick to select many images at once in Samsung Gallery

Related news

If there is an image gallery app that we have become a huge fan of, it is the Samsung app; in fact, it offers nice new features such as shared albums through a link for anyone to see. But he gives much more of himself, since even with a gesture you can select a lot of images so as not to waste a second for this simple action.

A trick of those simple Samsung Gallery

And we are facing one of those tricks that when you find out you can be stunned and question yourself because you hadn’t realized it before. We’ve been at this for a long time and it’s quite complicated to know everything, so from today you’re going to waste less time selecting images from this great app.

Let’s go to the trick:

Opens samsung gallery .

. Use the pinch-to-zoom gesture and so you can select more images at once.

and so you can select more images at once. Now keep a long press on a and drag over all the ones you want to select.

We select with a quick gesture

The Free Android

You will see that you select all.

We can even do this trick improve if you drag the selection to the last image on the right and go down, you will be selecting entire rows.

A great trick that we make you discover, and that maybe you even already knew about it, but just in case, you can always learn something new with a Samsung Android mobile.

samsung gallery

The Free Android

We are dealing with a company that offers one of the most enriching experiences through an Android phone, such as improving photographs without us having to do anything and thus letting Artificial Intelligence work for us.

so you can select photos quickly in samsung gallery to share them on social networks or those messaging apps with which we all communicate with friends or family.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you