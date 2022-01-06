Avocado is a tropical fruit, originally from Mexico or Central America, which belongs to a plant, called Persea Gratissima. Due to its exceptional properties, it should be introduced regularly in our diet. In fact, multiple health benefits are recognized to it, attributable to its exceptional composition. Thus, a simple tropical fruit rich in vitamins and antioxidants could reduce the waistline, fight osteoarthritis and protect the heart.

Furthermore, further beneficial effects would also be credited, such as that of improving both male and female fertility. Furthermore, by increasing the sense of satiety, it would help to control body weight and keep blood sugar and diabetes under control. All this, also thanks to the presence of monounsaturated fats. Let’s see, however, why, that is, let’s pause for a moment on its composition.

Avocado has a truly unique nutritional profile. Just think that 100 grams of this fruit produce only 231 calories. In addition, it is rich in fiber, monounsaturated fats and vitamins. In this case, we have: 18 mg of vitamin C, 6.4 mg of vitamin E and 1.1 mg of vitamin B3. Then: 0.12 mg of vitamin B2 and 0.09 mg of vitamin B1. It also contains greater amounts of vitamin D than those found in butter and eggs. In addition, it is an important source of minerals, always containing the following quantities per 100 grams. These are: 450 mg of potassium, 44 mg of phosphorus, 13 mg of calcium, 0.6 mg of iron, 2 mg of sodium. Finally, the pulp is a source of sterols and volatile acids. In 100 grams of product, therefore, a lot of healthy elements are concentrated, that is a true mix of well-being.

The beneficial effects of avocado

For a long time, avocado has been the subject of study and interest by nutritionists. On the basis of some experiments, its usefulness in the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee has been revealed. Moreover, thanks to its digestive properties, it would help to counteract dysentery, being an excellent astringent. Furthermore, as a source of calcium, fiber and monounsaturated fats, it would be a valid tool against diabetes. Then, it would represent an effective help against the metabolic syndrome, consisting of alterations that expose you to certain risks. Among them we have cardiovascular and metabolic, such as: hyperglycemia, hypertension, excessive levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, obesity.

Other researches have also documented antihypertensive, antiatherosclerotic and antithrombotic effects, all of which are cardioprotective. Finally, avocado promotes intestinal transit, thanks to its high content of fibers and oils. The latter exert a laxative and emollient effect.