A single ETH miner gets a reward of $ 540,000

A single Ether (ETH) miner recently managed to mine an entire block on its own, receiving a reward of approximately $ 540,000 in value.

On January 17, the miner in question managed to obtain 168 ETH by operating through the Ethereum 2Miners: Solo pool. According to BitInfoCharts, this reward is far higher than the average reward of around 4 ETH.

Furthermore, the small size and hash power of this pool is definitely noteworthy. With 854 online miners and 1.5 terahash per second, an average miner contributes 1.85 gigahash per second. The lucky miner currently contributes 2.25 gigahashs per second, which could be generated from 1 to 20 of the latest GPUs.

Hash power is the amount of processing power a device dedicates to a Proof-of-Work blockchain, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin. Hashpower helps secure the network by processing transactions and undermining blocks.

This is the third lucky jackpot in the space of two weeks for a single cryptocurrency miner. On January 11, an anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) miner from the Solo CK pool earned 6.25 BTC for mining an entire block.

Two days later, another single miner from the same pool mined a new block of Bitcoin using just 1-3 devices.

The chances of a single miner mining an internal block are 1 in 1,400,000. The chances of two tiny miners succeeding in the same feat and in the same week has been estimated at 1 in 1,000,000,000.

Since May 12, 2021, when the average daily profitability of Ethereum mining reached an all-time high of $ 0.282, we have seen a significant decline. According to BitInfoCharts, the average profitability is currently around $ 0.0474. This is also due to the EIP-1559 update, which burns some of the fees rather than handing them out to miners.

Related: Ethereum EIP-1559 upgrade is integrated on Polygon for MATIC burn

Considering Ethereum’s upcoming merge, which will change the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, such a reward could go down in history. With POS, network stability is maintained by token staking. This will have a considerable impact on the network, reducing its electrical resource requirements.