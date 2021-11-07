A single medical guard is divided between two valleys – Chronicle

Between Morbegno and Chiavenna there is now an alternate medical service … In fact, starting from Friday, the Morbegno and Chiavenna stations for the Continuity Care service (formerly the Medical Guard) have been merged. The shortage of doctors at local as well as national level is now well known to all administrators, with whom dialogue is constant in order to find the …

Between Morbegno and Chiavenna there is now an alternate medical service. In fact, starting from Friday, the Morbegno and Chiavenna stations for the Continuity Care service (formerly the Medical Guard) have been merged. The shortage of doctors at local as well as national level is now well known to all administrators, with whom dialogue is constant in order to find the best possible solution. Meanwhile, Ats, unable to do otherwise, has decided for an alternate service in two rather large and relevant catchment areas such as those of Valchiavenna and Morbegnese. The doctor on duty will work in both locations alternately guaranteeing coverage of the two territories (one at a time). The Mountain Ats also undertakes to guarantee all services not characterized by urgency and emergency, those for which it is necessary to use the dedicated number 112, also through the collaboration of the Integrated Operations Center of Areu, which receives and sorts, after triage , every incoming call. “The Mountain Ats, in addition to evaluating the experimentation of new organizational models – explains the General Manager, Raffaello Stradoni -, continues incessantly in the search for new personnel. As everyone knows, the shortage of doctors is now a chronic problem, even more so in our sometimes unattractive mountain territory. The situation, moreover, as we recently had the opportunity to investigate on the occasion of the inauguration of the new offices dedicated to the training course for general practitioners, has further worsened due to the recent inclusion in specialization schools of many young colleagues making the assignment of other positions incompatible. Ats is therefore well aware of the situation and is daily committed to recruiting new professionals. studied and planned, it will in any case guarantee an adequate service to all citizens “.