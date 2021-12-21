A single Minecraft user is undermining the entire world

In December 2017, user Minthical set sail for one of the most challenging adventures possible in the great ocean of video games: undermine the whole immense world of Minecraft, destroying every single block on the gigantic map with pickaxes. Fast-forwarding to four years later so far, the count has come to 80% of the goal with 38 million blocks mined out of a total of 47 million of the classic mode of the famous sandbox title now owned by Microsoft, moreover in the more complex survival mode (survival). According to estimates, approximately 100% of this rate will be reached within a year, February 2023.

“Many people may think that embarking on these great projects will be a waste of time, but they don’t understand that once they are finished they will be remembered by others through the results achieved.“, explained one of the people behind Minthical in a video published at the beginning of the company in which they wanted to literally” smooth out “the map. The great following and the echo reached among the community of players of Minecraft overcoming the various milestones seems to give reason to the crazy original idea.

For those who do not know him, Minecraft is a sandbox-type game in which you explore immense, randomly generated environments with one three-dimensional block graphics. The name explains well what the gameplay consists of, you look for raw materials by extracting them (mines) from the cube blocks to build (craft) equipment, objects, shelters, to cultivate or to breed, but also to manufacture weapons to defend yourself from the numerous monsters. There are two modes, the creative one in which you can fly and have access to unlimited resources and that more difficult and realistic than survival where it is more complex to access resources and one must avoid being made out of numerous dangers. Minthical has chosen the latter route, significantly raising the bar.

The collective is engaged in the so-called Classic World, which now no longer exists and therefore are based on alegacy edition for Playstation 4: this world has dimensions of 862 x 862 blocks for a total of 47 million to be mined. Until now over 5,500 pickaxes have already been manufactured and then destroyed, which were used to destroy the blocks one by one. Appointment next February for the achievement of 100% of the target. What will Minthical throw himself at after this feat? We will move on to another gigantic space to be mined or thefloating island in the void called End.