a single spark could propel Bitcoin to $ 222,000 From CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. FSInsight Report: A single spark could project Bitcoin to $ 222,000



According to a new report, financial research firm FSInsight predicts that by the end of 2022 (BTC) it could reach $ 222,000, while Ether (ETH) could reach $ 12,000. At current prices of BTC ($ 44,150) and ETH ($ 3,200) this would result in a significant price increase of nearly five and four times, respectively.

The report, titled “Digital Assets in A Post-Cycle World,” illustrates several factors that, when combined, could drive asset prices higher. Compared to previous cycles, it would appear that BTC has not yet achieved what the report calls “valuations too extreme”. This could be attributed to better market efficiency, or to the transition from a simple means of payment to a real store of value.

The lack of typical bubble conditions is evidenced by the fact that, since Bitcoin’s last halving in May 2020, BTC’s market capitalization has peaked at just 3.7 times higher. By comparison, after the 2016 halving, BTC grew 4.2 times.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph