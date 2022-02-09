a single spark could propel Bitcoin to $ 222,000

According to a new report, FSInsighta financial research firm, provides that by the end of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $ 222,000, while Ether (ETH) could reach $ 12,000. At current prices of BTC ($ 44,150) and ETH ($ 3,200) this would result in a significant price increase of nearly five and four times, respectively.

The report, entitled “Digital Assets in A Post-Cycle World”, illustrates several factors that, combined, could drive asset prices higher. Compared to previous cycles, it would appear that BTC has not yet achieved what the report calls “too extreme evaluations“. This could be attributed to better market efficiency, or to the transition from a simple means of payment to a real store of value.

The lack of typical bubble conditions is evidenced by the fact that, since Bitcoin’s last halving in May 2020, BTC’s market capitalization has peaked at just 3.7 times higher. By comparison, after the 2016 halving, BTC grew 4.2 times.

The halving is an event integrated in the Bitcoin protocol which involves the halving of the reward issued for each block: consequently, each halving significantly impacts the new offer of assets available on the market. The 2020 halving reduced the rewards per block to 6.25 BTC every 10 minutes.

The dynamics of the offer are considered a bullish sign by FSInsight. The illiquid offer of BTC – or the Bitcoins held for the long term – rrepresents about 75% of the current offer. Specifically, the report states:

“The current dynamics of supply can be compared to a powder keg. The question is: who will light the match?”.

This observation coincides perfectly with what was reported on Monday by the YouTube channel of InvestAnswers. Host James Mullarney reported that due to the current lack of strong sellers, a “buy between 100,000 and 200,000 BTC in a week or two“could project the price to three times the present value.

FSInsight’s analysis also highlights that BTC’s market to realized value (MVRV) ratio is at its lowest level since April 2020, when its price was still below $ 10,000. Since then, the price of BTC has steadily risen over the course of the following year, reaching a high of around $ 57,000 in May 2021.

Finally, the report predicts that by the end of 2022, the price of BTC could reach a range between $ 138,000-222,000.

The case for ETH

ETH’s analysis begins by graphically illustrating the nearly $ 10 billion in commissions produced by the Ethereum network in 2021. According to the report, the annual growth rate has stood at 1,564% since 2020.

ETH recorded an annual growth rate of 1,564% in 2021. Source: FSInsight

The analysts also underline the dynamics of the ETH offer, highlighting how the burn mechanism, implemented with the EIP-1559, creates a “disinflationary pressure“:

“While we don’t necessarily believe this will make ETH ‘sound money’, it is certainly beneficial for the price.”

FSInsight analysts conclude that currently ETH is “greatly underestimated“. To define a hypothetical price of $ 12,000 per ETH by the end of the year, the analysts also examined the aspects related to the “merge“, Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, the development of layer-2 platforms and the potential launch of exchange-traded funds.