A sip of hot water before bed: good for health

According to scientific research, drinking hot water before going to sleep would be a cure-all for health: benefits for heart and cholesterol. The results obtained following a research carried out by a foreign team and published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, they speak clearly. Water, especially when consumed hot, promotes blood flow, promotes the elimination of toxins through sweat and makes you rest better.

In this context, water also regulates the circadian cycle, then the sleep / wake phase, relaxing the body. One could speak of a balm for muscles and mind. But this is certainly not new: water is the source of life. Let’s see how the right temperature and the right minutes to consume it before going to bed every night have been calculated.

Health Benefits: A glass of hot water solves many problems

Drinking warm water in the evening promotes the blood circulation, purifies the body because it helps to expel toxins accumulated during the day. Furthermore, this normalizes the body temperature. As mentioned, water is the source of life, we ourselves are composed largely of water. Thanks to this essential element, our body detoxifies and digests better.

Drinking lots of water during the day is certainly a correct habit, in this way the cells are regenerated, the metabolism is activated and stimulates the brain. Cognitive functions are protected and strengthened thanks to the intake of water. And again, the skin is hydrated, radiant and supple, thanks to nutrients, mineral salts and vitamins. Finally, the kidneys are also beneficial, filtering liquids and stimulating diuresis, avoiding the development of stones.

However, even a primary good such as water must be taken wisely, without exaggeration. Exceeding the recommended quantities, above 2.5 / 3 liters per day could lead the body to accumulate too many fluids. This leads to profuse sweating, a sense of fullness and sleep disturbances. Drink hot water, a quarter of an hour before sleep, and at a warm / warm temperature, it promotes sleep, protects the heart by stimulating blood circulation and balances cholesterol and blood sugar levels. In addition to drinking a nice glass of water (but also two!), There are foods that help relax the body and promote sleep. Which?

They are the foods rich in melatonin. For example, bananas, so rich in magnesium, help relax the muscles. This fruit contains melatonin and serotonin, hormones that help you sleep better thanks to the relaxing effect on muscles and mind. Legumes also promote sleep and keep blood sugar spikes at bay. Leafy green vegetables, such as lettuce, chard, spinach or rocket, should also be eaten in the evening, as well as broccoli and cabbage, tomatoes, courgettes, aubergines and peppers. All foods that, unlike what one might think and false myths, induce sleep.