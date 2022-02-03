a skate platformer with amazing gameplay

Olliolli’s is one of the series that best embodies the spirit of independent development. The Roll7 series, born even on Playstation Vita in 2014 (for completeness, find the review by Olliolli) and then landed on all the consoles of the generation, has been a real panacea for all Skateboard enthusiasts who over the years have seen the discipline away away from the gaming landscape. In its splendid mix of platformers, rythm games and crazy evolutions on the board, Olliolli has always shown a strong attachment to his tradition of experimental video game and very skilled in evolving without ever distorting himself. That’s exactly why, since when Roll7 announced Olliolli Worldthe air around the title was so crisp and full of anticipation to see the team at work again.

While it is true that Roll7 is no longer an independent studio, having been purchased by Private Division (company that reports directly to Take Two Interactive), it is also true that Olliolli World represents by far the most important title of the series, and it is no coincidence that it will land on all platforms on the market, including PC. The most skeptical then breathe a sigh of relief: Olliolli World is the most ambitious, mature and evolved title of the series, but it is also the most successful and complete of the package, as well as being one of the best video games on the square in this early 2022.

Postcards from Radlandia

Those familiar with the series will take just over a few seconds to realize the first and most important innovation introduced by the team: Indeed, Olliolli World has finally opened up to the third dimension, thus discovering the infinite possibilities offered by the depth of field and the three-dimensional level design. This choice is coupled with that of abandoning the traditional pixel art in favor of a cartoonish artstyle, very close to the aesthetics popularized by Adventure Timeand is the first step towards a rediscovered playful maturity of the game.

Radlandia, the fantasy setting of Olliolli World, comes from this very pleasant and unexpected combination. A magical land built in the image and likeness of a dream America divided into macro-areas to be faced with your feet firmly on the table, in which everything is conceived with the fixed thought of skate as the only true religion.

We travel from the densely populated beaches of Sunshine Valley to the verdant forests of Cloverbrook, passing through the immense alien deserts of Woodrock and industrial environments, in what is in effect a road trip in search of enlightenment to access the promised land. of the Gnarvanawhere the skate gods are said to be competing for the most stylish trick.

Radlandia doesn’t care who you are or what you believe in, it is only the style with which you face the natural and artificial obstacles of its settings that counts. It’s a playground for skaters, a land of toys that exudes street culture and taken well that does not bar the entrance to anyone. A magical place, blessed for the first time by the third dimension magic that takes the game’s level design to levels of exquisite complexity never seen before in an Olliolli. It is almost taken for granted that absurd, crazy and colorful characters (there’s also Danny Trejo in OlliOlli World) live in this Eden of skateboarding so much that they fit perfectly into the cultural fabric of Radlandia. It will be them, the inhabitants of Radlandia led by Chiffon, to incite us between one stage and another by accompanying us on our climb towards the zenith of skateboarding.

Password: Inclusion

Evolution did not stop at simple aesthetics: Significant progress has been made with regards to access for newbies to the game system, thus making the gameplay more accessible to those unfamiliar with the series and its fundamental mechanics.

What amazed me is the fact that despite this attention to the public less accustomed to the genre, Olliolli World hasn’t lost a single milligram of its style. Each title has always followed the “easy to play, hard to master” paradigm as an inescapable mantra, and Roll7 has done nothing but take the concept even further: approaching Olliolli World is really easier than ever, thanks to the removal of broken landings after performing a trick, but is simultaneously much deeper than in the past. The three-dimensional stages in fact allow you to select your direction at each fork in the path, the newly introduced wallrides add a further element of unpredictability to the experience, while grabs and rotations add to the number of tricks that can be performed from time to time.

The result is a very fast and adrenaline-pumping platformer that travels at an unmatched pace, which allows even the less experienced to complete an internship and at the same time challenges players to constantly improve, pushing them to ring infinite combos that can last from the beginning to the end of the path without any kind of interruption. Thanks also to the perfect fluidity of the framerate, which seems to never really jam, Olliolli World is a level design masterclass, a work that places no limits on the creativity of individuals and that does not want to exclude anyone from its virtual playground because, after all, it represents a maximum celebration of fun and joy at 360 degrees. Moreover, everything is inserted within a perfectly engineered progression system that accompanies the player towards a regular and constant growth from the first to the last moment of play.

Awareness and muscle memory

We are facing what is hands down one of the most successful arcade titles of the decadewhich thanks to the high scores displayed in plain sight before each stage brings to mind the atmosphere of pure amateur competition of the arcades, in which only those who have the determination to try and retry each combo and perfect their score are triumphant. .

Because yes, every path can be completed by anyone, but the beating heart of Olliolli World is precisely the constant search for stylistic perfection and the cleanliness of one’s approach. Perfection obtainable only thanks to the repetition of each stage until each grind, wallride and staircase is burned into one’s muscle memory, transforming each combo into an adrenaline-filled dance to be performed on the table. A feature that takes him one step away from being a sort of illegitimate child of Sonic 2D and, trust me, it’s no small thing. A little platform, a little rythm game, 100% arcade, according to the dictates on which the series has always been based, which, however, had never touched certain peaks. The beauty of all this is that each repetition is not mechanical or tedious, it is a challenge first of all with yourself to find out how far you can go and how much you can dare in order to raise the score at the end of the internship.

This is precisely why Olliolli World slowly but surely turns into an obsession that calls to you every time you have to leave the pad to go back to everyday life. Radlandia has this effect and is addictive because everything inside is engineered for skateboarding. It is a world in peace, which has overcome conflicts to gather religiously around the cult of the table and has entrusted its guide to the five gods of skate who have shaped its appearance. Despite this, however, Olliolli World he spares no effort in wanting to bring out important issues of the real world.

We are not only talking about Kickflip and Pop-Shovit, but there is also room for some reflection on the protection of nature and the fight against pollution. Against the background of the Cloverbook stages, in fact, it is possible to observe a community of XXL bees demonstrating for the protection of forests and, above all, of their own kind.

These are trifles, which however are evidently placed there with a very specific motivation, demonstrating the fact that even in the smallest and simplest works, important topics that are not at all simple can also find space. In this case, thanks to the fact that skateboarding culture is an urban cultureborn on the streets of the great cities of the world and cultivated by those who have lived with those cities all their life, fully understanding their main problems and defects.

Academic kiss

There were many who feared that such a large potential audience could have made Olliolli bourgeois. Fortunately it did not happen, indeed, Roll7 has perfectly hit its goals without distorting the series in any way. It has rethought its aesthetics but has kept its backbone intact, while also proving to be perfectly at the height of modern platforms.

On PlayStation 5, the game flows like a dream, without hesitation and without stumbling of any kind; Dualsense is implemented consistently thanks to a hint of haptic feedback and, most importantly, from a very elegant integrated loudspeaker management to which, when playing without headphones, the task of spreading the sounds coming from the table is delegated, thus leaving the speakers the possibility to “concentrate” on the splendid soundtrack and ambient sounds.

It seems like a minor detail, but hearing the audible feedback of the wheels on the concrete or the characteristic screech of the grind of the table on the handrails and the pipes coming from the pad in your hands generates a sense of sound spatialization and crazy immersion. All this while the ears are pampered by a somewhat lo-fi, somewhat urban sound carpet that succeeds in transforming every single game session into a hypermodern form of meditation.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that most of the characters in Olliolli World speak and pose as shamans: Roll7’s intent was precisely to immerse the players in a sort of third millennium pagan ritual.

And they succeeded, because each gameplay session is perfectly balanced between the adrenaline typical of the discipline, the constant sense of challenge offered by the stages and the irreverent relaxation of the gaming experience. Olliolli World is beautiful, beautiful from any side you look at ita perfect magnet to attract the most enterprising players and those looking for an alternative, less “core” and more relaxed experience. Faced with such a result, one can only bow one’s head in the presence of Roll7, capable of keeping the playful promise made to the public already at the time when the team was very small and appeared on the market from the small screen of the never quite lamented PlayStation Vita. Well done, really good. And if you want to learn more about the development behind the scenes, we refer you to our interview with the developers of OlliOlli World.