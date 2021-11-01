A skyscraper of glass and wood

Skellefteå in northern Sweden has wooden houses, wooden schools and a wooden bridge, and its airport control tower is also made of wood. On 8 September in this city, about 200 kilometers from the Arctic Circle, one of the tallest wooden buildings ever built was inaugurated, with material coming from the coniferous forests of the region in which it stands: it is the Sara cultural center (Sara Kulturhus) , a 20-storey complex which, in addition to including exhibition spaces, theaters and a library, also houses a restaurant, a conference center and a hotel.

It is a tribute to traditional Swedish constructions, but it is also an example of the many buildings of this type that have been built in recent decades, and which have an extremely low environmental impact: according to its creators, the Sara Kulturhus could even be “emissions negative “(we go back).

The Sara Kulturhus reaches 75 meters in height and is the third tallest wooden building in the world, after Mjøstårnet from Brumunddal, Norway, and the Hoho tower in Vienna, which exceed 85 and 84 meters respectively.

It was designed by the large Swedish architectural firm White Arkitekter and was built by the structural engineering company Florian Kosche: it is located in the city center and takes its name from the Swedish writer Sara Lidman, who was born in 1923 in the Västerbotten region, the same where is Skellefteå, whose name is pronounced like this.

It is a complex of spaces of different heights, sizes and styles, which are adapted to be used for different functions: it is built almost entirely of locally produced blocks of wood, processed in a sawmill about 60 kilometers from the city.

The 205 rooms of the hotel, which is located in the skyscraper, were made with prefabricated modules, mounted one above the other.

Both the structure of the hotel and that of the other spaces of the complex are composed of large blocks of cross-laminated timber (CLT), that is, pressed and superimposed solid wood panels with a crossed arrangement, some of which are long. up to 27 meters. The columns and beams of the structure are made instead of glulam, which is composed of flattened wooden planks or slats glued together with parallel fibers and is ideal for these elements because it is as strong as normal building materials, such as concrete and steel: to make the corners of the prefabricated modules more solid, CLT was used in combination with glulam.

Glulam construction techniques were introduced in Europe in the 1990s and were then used to build larger and larger buildings. Choosing wood allows you to use less cement, which is generated with a great deal of energy and the production of polluting emissions. It also has other benefits. For example, it allows you to save on production costs, according to many it is more beautiful to look at and allows you to absorb carbon dioxide from the surrounding environment (we get there). Since the wooden panels are extremely compact, they are easier to transport than traditional materials; plus, shallow foundations are needed and no heavy machinery is needed to pump concrete or move steel beams.

About 10,000 cubic meters of CLT and 2,200 cubic meters of glulam were required to build the whole complex, says the site of the cultural center. Its facades are covered with 7,700 square meters of stained glass.

One of the observations that are made more often than wooden buildings concerns their safety in case of fires.

According to various experts in the sector, however, that of flammability is a false concern: as recalled by the Guardian, the material used to build the complex takes a long time to catch fire. And in any case, a special 4-centimeter coating has been applied to the CLT panels, which in the event of a fire would protect the main structure for about two hours, and all surfaces have been treated with flame retardants, i.e. special products that slow down combustion. some materials.

In some of the larger spaces of the building, such as the entrance to the center or the halls of the theater, some steel plates and bars have been inserted to give more support to the beams and the wooden structure. In addition, to prevent the tower from swinging too much in case of strong winds, concrete elements have been inserted in the top two floors of the structure.

Robert Schmitz, partner of White Arkitekter and one of the two project managers, told the architecture magazine Dezeen that Sara Kulturhus was conceived to “bring under one roof” some of Skellefteå’s most important institutions, with the aim of “becoming the main attraction of the city”.

It is also for this reason that most of its facades are covered with large windows that allow you to show the architecture and forms inside, such as the ceiling of the main atrium or the staircase leading to the upper floor, naturally made of wood. .

‘The building was designed around the idea of ​​optimizing the materials, using each of them in the best way,’ added Oskar Norelius, the other project manager.

The tender to build the cultural center had been opened in November 2015 and the works had begun in October 2018. If the same project had been built in traditional materials, such as steel and concrete, it would have required an extra year of work; thanks to the choice of wood, the number of truck journeys used to transport materials has been reduced by 90 percent, wrote the Guardian.

Skellefteå is powered 100 percent by renewable energy obtained from wind and photovoltaic plants, and this is where the largest factory for the production of lithium batteries for electric cars in Europe is located. Sara Kulturhus was also built with great attention to the efficiency and resources with which it is powered, as well as to the environmental impact of its construction.

The complex uses electricity from a 1,200 square meter photovoltaic system and is heated by a geothermal heat pump. Its systems are managed by software that helps to control and predict consumption: in case of excess electricity, this can be stored in special batteries stored in the basement, or transferred to the tourist center located nearby.

White Arkitekter has estimated that the Sara Kulturhus building will last at least one hundred years. The architecture firm, which aims to realize exclusively “zero emissions” projects by 2030, affirms that in the course of its life the complex will also come to be “negative emissions”, making a precise evaluation, let’s see better.

“Carbon neutrality”, also known as “zero emissions”, is the condition in which for each ton of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) or another greenhouse gas emitted into the atmosphere is removed as much. In other words, carbon neutrality occurs when you stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond the amount you can remove. With “negative emissions” we indicate all those systems that are able to remove some carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The (optimistic) idea that wood construction is able to eliminate carbon dioxide in circulation is quite widespread in the sector, and is known as “carbon sequestration” (literally, carbon dioxide imprisonment). However, this is not an active removal: the idea starts from the fact that, when a tree is cut down to be used, the CO 2 forfeited during its development process remains imprisoned in the wood. Instead, it would be released into the atmosphere if the tree were used to produce energy (for example burned) or if as it aged it died and was left to rot naturally.

The architects of Sara Kulturhus therefore subtracted this “imprisoned” carbon dioxide from the total emissions produced in the building. This, combined with the fact that the felled trees have been replanted, and that the building is powered by clean energy producing more than it consumes, should mean that within 50 years Sara Kulturhus will have “removed” almost double the carbon dioxide emitted for its construction.

