A slice of pizza in NY costs more than a train ride

The inflation in the US It has hit everywhere, even the pizza. Yes, the cost of a slice of pizza now costs $3.14, above the $2.75 fare for a NYC subway ride, transfer included.

This according to a report from the Bloomberg portal, which highlights that this increase breaks with the very principle of New York pizza.

“The ‘pizza principle,’ a mainstay of New York’s economy for more than four decades, states that a slice of cheese pizza will always be the same price as a subway ride,” Bloomberg noted. But not anymore.

New York is America’s “pizza mecca,” and for New Yorkers, slices are an integral part of life, and pizzerias, like subway cars, are some of the only places where New Yorkers of all areas of life rub shoulders with each other.

It may interest you

Bloomberg points out that prices for plain slices, that is, cheese slices, exceed three dollars in the entire city, along with the costs of basic products and labor.

“With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority freezing fares at $2.75, the gap between the price of traveling downtown and satisfying late-night hunger is growing rapidly,” the economic portal wrote.

For its part, the New York Post highlighted that, although Governor Kathy Hochul promised to keep the rate frozen for the time being, the gap could widen even more.