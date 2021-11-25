In recent years, haircuts have become more and more fashionable, but above all, extravagant colors. Especially the younger ones, they indulged themselves with bright and unusual shades such as blue and green. Recently, however, there is a return to the origins, albeit always in a modern way. Natural colors are therefore back in vogue, placing the emphasis on the health and brightness of the hair. The light itself is at the basis of a trend that has now established itself in the last year. We will have a slimmer and younger face thanks to this natural but trendy color at 20 as well as 50 years. It is not an overly obvious intervention that distorts the look, but only of attracting the light in the right places with some well-known techniques. Another good news is that we will be able to enjoy its effects for a long time without particular maintenance and consequent waste of time and money.

A slimmer and younger face thanks to this natural but trendy color at 20 and 50 years old

Perhaps, the preference for neutral and natural hair dyes, which do not require frequent interventions, is a little daughter of the pandemic. After all, hairdressers have closed their doors for a long time and even later many Italians have found themselves in financial straits.

And perhaps even the coloring technique to illuminate the face derives from the need to accentuate it, despite the mask.

The technique is that of balayage, used to obtain different shades of the same shade of hair in a natural way. This time, however, it is directed above all in the tufts of hair that frame the face. This technique known as face framing takes us directly back to the 90s, but today we find it in a more elegant key, because the color gap is less evident. It is just a matter of bringing down the color of the hair around the face with the aim of illuminating it.

The positioning of these touches of light, however, should vary according to the shape of our face. A person with a sharp or angular face, for example, should prefer balayage distributed over the lengths. For a round face, on the other hand, the face framing technique should focus mainly on the tips, so as to create the optical illusion of a more elongated face. In the case of a heart-shaped face, the hair should be lightened just below the temples to the tips, so as to highlight the cheekbones.

Alongside the traditional ones we find the face framing also with more unusual colors such as pearly blond, ash pink and lilac.

As for the choice of the nuance of our hair, instead the time has come to say enough with the usual shades, this is the natural color that is becoming popular this winter.

Deepening

Few people know this, but these precautions must be taken to combat hair loss in the fall