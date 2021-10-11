News

A small favor, plot and cast of the film

A simple favor is the original title of A little favor, a 2018 thriller film directed by Paul Feig, inspired by the 2017 novel of the same name written by Darcey Bell.

A small plot favor

The film tells of a strange friendship between two apparently very different women. Stephanie she is a single mother, widow, she runs a recipe vlog that gives her a lot of satisfaction. Emily she is a manager and works in the fashion world. The children of the two women go to the same school and so they start dating.

One evening, thanks to a few glasses too many, friends make some confidences very intimate: Stephanie reveals that she slept with her stepbrother, Emily that she has problems with her husband and some financial trouble.

One day, as she has to go on business and her husband is overseas, Emily asks Stephanie to look after her son. From that day on, there will be no news of her and Stephanie will do everything to find out what happened to her, getting help from her fans on the web. Unfortunately, Emily will be found dead. But not everything is as it appears …

A little favor, cast

The two protagonists in the film, Stephanie and Emily, are played by Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, respectively. In cast by A Small Favor, also Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, Ian Ho, Aparna Nancherla, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Dustin Milligan, Bashir Salahuddin.


