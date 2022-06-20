‘A small favor’ prepares its continuation (with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick)

It was a small surprise in 2018, after its premiere. a little favor it played with suspense, mystery and different motherhoods, and was crowned one of the most original films of its year of release (by the standards of the most commercial Hollywood). In her, Anna Kendrick Y Blake Lively they brought to life Stephanie and Emily, two completely opposite women who forge a friendship in a suburb of a big American city. Stephanie is a conventional mommy: she cooks, records videos that she uploads to YouTube and lovingly cares for her children. Emily is not so: mysterious, sophisticated and with a fancy job (and lots of secrets).

The film was then directed by Paul Faig (My best friend’s Wedding), who will be put back at the controls of his sequel. a little favor will have continuation. This has been announced exclusively by the media specialized in cinema dead line. The screenwriter Jessica Sharzer also repeats and is in charge of distribution Amazon Studios, so it can be seen in Prime Video. The almost complete team repeats.

a little favor he played with the mystery genre and mixed it with black comedy. The script twists were constant and the viewer could never imagine an outcome that left some fringes open, which this sequel will foreseeably try to close. The tape was an undisputed success for the industry. With a meager budget of 20 million dollars, it raised almost 100 after its passage through theaters. In addition, on its arrival on Netflix (in the hardest months of confinement) it climbed to the top of the platform’s popularity. streaming.

