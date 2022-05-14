“A Small Favor”: The successful Netflix movie will have a second part with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick repeating as protagonists | Television | Entertainment

Thanks to box office success and critical acclaim, the Netflix movie “A Small Favor” will have a second part. The production companies Lionsgate and Amazon Studios were in charge of making the announcement, confirming the good news for the followers of this story.

The first film that was released in 2018 and follows a widowed mother with a cooking blog named Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), who befriends Emily (Blake Lively), an upper-class woman with whom she shares the same elementary school in their children. Emily has a successful career, a loving family, and a glamorous lifestyle.

However, things go awry when he disappears, which leads Stephanie to investigate what really happened, and thus also meets Emily’s attractive husband, Sean (Henry Golding), tells the specialized portal What to See.

“A Small Favor” will have a second part

The thriller starring Lively, who wowed everyone at the 2022 Met Gala and Kendrick, directed by Paul Feig, will return to the screen with the same trio of actors and director. All again with the script by Jessica Sharzer, who will seek to repeat the formula.

The film was both a critical and commercial success. With a budget of 20 million dollars, it grossed 97.6 million worldwide and left an entire audience waiting for the sequel.

The first part is based on the successful novel by Darcey Bell and its sequel will take some creative liberties to continue the story outside of fiction.

The production and distribution companies did not reveal the date on which they plan to launch this new production, but one thing for sure is that it will not be until the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Currently, Lively is preparing to make her directorial debut with the film “Seconds”. On the other hand, Kendrick is coming from recently starring in the Netflix drama, “Stowaway”, as well as the first season of HBO Max’s “Love Life”.

Meanwhile, director Paul Feig has a busy schedule this year with the premiere of the second part of “The School for Good and Evil”, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington for Netflix. (AND)

