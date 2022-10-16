‘A Small Favor’ will have a sequel with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively again as protagonists

Related news

Production companies Lionsgate and Amazon Studios have just announced that the intriguing movie a little favor will have a part 2. After its success at the box office and the good reception by critics, the feature film will have a sequel, which will feature Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick again as protagonists, and with Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) as director and producer.

The first part -available in the Netflix catalog- was based on the novel in simple favor of Darcey Bell and counted the story of stephanieAnna Kendrick), a video blogger who lives in a small town, where her new best friend, the sophisticated Emily (Blake Lively). One day, Emily disappears without a trace and Stephanie decides to look for her, entering a network where secrets, betrayal, revenge and even murder will have a place.

Jessica Sharzer will re-sign the scripts for this project supervised by Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien of Lionsgate, and produced by the Feigco Entertainment company.

The sequel to a successful movie

a little favor collection over $97 million at the worldwide box office. The critics highlighted the tone and the suggestive mix of genres of the proposal, a perfect cocktail of thriller and black comedy, in which the fascination that Kendrick’s character feels for Lively’s was contagious, and the mystery to be solved intriguing and entertaining. .

Although its outcome was satisfactory, the ending left some open plots that gave rise to a possible continuationwhich was requested at the time by many viewers, who have now given their approval to the news.

