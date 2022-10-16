Entertainment

‘A Small Favor’ will have a sequel with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively again as protagonists

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related news

Production companies Lionsgate and Amazon Studios have just announced that the intriguing movie a little favor will have a part 2. After its success at the box office and the good reception by critics, the feature film will have a sequel, which will feature Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick again as protagonists, and with Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) as director and producer.

The first part -available in the Netflix catalog- was based on the novel in simple favor of Darcey Bell and counted the story of stephanieAnna Kendrick), a video blogger who lives in a small town, where her new best friend, the sophisticated Emily (Blake Lively). One day, Emily disappears without a trace and Stephanie decides to look for her, entering a network where secrets, betrayal, revenge and even murder will have a place.

Jessica Sharzer will re-sign the scripts for this project supervised by Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien of Lionsgate, and produced by the Feigco Entertainment company.

The sequel to a successful movie

a little favor collection over $97 million at the worldwide box office. The critics highlighted the tone and the suggestive mix of genres of the proposal, a perfect cocktail of thriller and black comedy, in which the fascination that Kendrick’s character feels for Lively’s was contagious, and the mystery to be solved intriguing and entertaining. .

Although its outcome was satisfactory, the ending left some open plots that gave rise to a possible continuationwhich was requested at the time by many viewers, who have now given their approval to the news.

You may also like…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eiza González and Diego Boneta wasted glamor at the Academy Museum gala

24 seconds ago

The amazing black dress that Jennifer Aniston has made fashionable

12 mins ago

Fans praise Drew Barrymore for his joyful video in the rain

23 mins ago

“Argentina, 1985” arrives on streaming and heads the recommended premieres of the week

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button