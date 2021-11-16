a small step-by-step guide »La Gazzetta della Val d’Agri

What until a few years ago seemed a reality dedicated only to connoisseurs of the computer language, today is among the most discussed trends: we are talking about digital currencies.

The concept that revolves around the world of Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies based on blockchain technologies is the value that an information assumes, translated into codes and part of a chain of blocks. While understanding this new technology is not that simple, millions of people around the world are now buying or trading digital currencies.

Bitcoin’s fame has reached governments and the mass media, so much so that it is recognized as legal currency in El Salvador, although anchored to the dollar.

2021 is therefore an important year for Bitcoin, which is why a topic that has been widely discussed for some time is the taxation of cryptocurrencies in our country and beyond.

The value of Bitcoins has skyrocketed in the last year, a positive side that makes the cryptocurrency very interesting from an investment point of view.

To start trading in this sector it is necessary to choose the right platforms, relying on a safe and easy to use system, especially if you are a beginner in this sector.

It is therefore important to monitor the price of cryptocurrencies, in order to seize the best time to buy another or sell it.

Choose the right trading platform

Trading in general is not easy and in some ways it is even less so in the world of cryptocurrencies given the digital nature of these coins.

It might be useful to read some articles and follow the best Bitcoin investors to learn more about these new IT tools, which if used correctly, ensure excellent profits.

The first step to start investing with cryptocurrencies is to choose one online platform that allows you to buy virtual currencies or trade by speculating on the fall or rise in its value.

In both cases, to register on these platforms your identity must be confirmed and you must make a deposit of real money, and then you decide whether to buy and exchange virtual currencies, or to do purely trading.

Safe platforms like Bitcoin Prime, have developed software that studies market trends to encourage accurate investments.

Open a Bitcoin wallet

Digital currencies are stored inside the electronic wallet, the so-called ‘wallet’ which holds your cryptocurrencies until it is time to sell or trade them.

Wallets are not all the same, some are paid while others are not. There are in fact cold wallets and hot wallets; the former are more complex and require a private key, while hot wallets are connected to the network and are easier to use.

Once you have chosen the platform and the type of wallet that best suits your needs, you can start trading with cryptocurrencies.

Remember that world events, as well as governments and mass media sometimes play a decisive role are not in the traditional stock market, but also in the virtual currency sector.

To invest correctly it is therefore good to rely on a secure platform, but also to monitor world events and the amount of Bitcoin that remains in circulation.

Why invest in cryptocurrencies

Investing in cryptocurrencies always involves risk, which is why it is important to start with a deposit that is not too high, especially if you are taking the first steps in this system. If we talk about Bitcoin, today its price is very high and to buy the cryptocurrency you need a certain amount. The same does not happen if you trade, in this way you can make a profit simply by studying the market trend, or by relying on professional brokers.

Create an account and start trading with the most popular cryptocurrencies. Register and open your digital wallet. Get help from the experts they collaborate with Bitcoin Prime and learn the basics of digital currencies.

Customize the profit and loss limits of your investments and set up the auto trading option to make your work easier.

The Bitcoin Prime software has been programmed to analyze the trend of virtual currencies, in order to guarantee the best investment.

It might interest you