A smartphone heart beats in the new Peugeot 308

The world ofcar and that tech are now one thing: the modern systems of infotainment that we find on more and more latest generation cars never fail to connect to Internet, large screens to view the navigator and apps, compatibility with Google Android Auto And Apple CarPlay. But if the car dashboard now looks like a smartphone, or a tablet, it is because more and more car manufacturers are relying on solutions produced by the big names in the mobile sector.









The latest example is the Peugeot 308, announced in late summer and arriving in dealerships starting from January 2022. The new French sedan, in fact, adopts a solution produced by Qualcomm, the American giant of the smartphone chip. It’s about the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit, which is used to manage the now famous Peugeot i-Cockpit. The i-Cockpit has been a 100% digital dashboard since its first version and represented a courageous but winning choice for Peugeot. Getting potential customers to say goodbye to the old analog dashboard, which offers little information, but is easy to read, was not something to be taken for granted. The next generation of i-Cockpit, that is, the third, thanks to Qualcomm technology will do a further leap forward.

Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit: What it can do

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit is a technology package which allows to obtain a high level user experience in the cars that adopt this platform.

It is a low power consumption hardware platform, but with High-powered CPU and GPU which can be exploited for displaying three-dimensional objects in the screen in front of the steering wheel. The power available is sufficient to then manage a very high resolution infotainment screen (in theory up to 4K).

There is also the ability to develop algorithms of artificial intelligence, the ability to use i voice commands (“Ok Peugeot“, In the case of the 308) and navigation with detection of the car’s position in real time.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit is clearly a solution on which every car manufacturer can develop its proposal for the driver. On the Peugeot 308, for example, in addition to the screen behind the steering wheel there is one 10-inch central screen through which the entire infotainment system is controlled and also allows various customizations.

For example, you can memorize 5 different functions to be recalled quickly, yes store an address and recall it by touching a single button, thus avoiding having to enter the navigator menu.

The car looks like a smartphone

Peugeot 308 is just the latest example of a new product in the automotive world that draws heavily from the world of consumer electronics to offer the driver something more. It is not the only one, because others are coming.

The new Electric Renault Mégane E-Tech, for example, it is the first car designed for the mass market to integrate the operating system Android Automotive (which is not just Android Auto). Even in that case, the car manufacturer relied on a tech giant: LG.

L’car it is more and more like one smartphone, therefore, but we are only at the beginning.