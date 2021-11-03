A smartphone soundbar? Small, portable, brilliant! You pay less than 21 €!

We report the arrival on Amazon of a truly unmissable product! A curious and particularly guessed smartphone accessory, ideal for anyone who loves using their phone to watch multimedia content, for high-level gaming, or as a “travel” multimedia center.

In fact, the Bluedio MS has recently been available on the portal a mini soundbar, specially developed for smartphones (but can also be used with tablets), which also has a special support base to keep the screen tilted for optimal viewing. It is, more than anything else, one Bluetooth speaker, sold by the company under the name of “soundbar” to emphasize both its use exquisitely designed for viewing content such as movies and TV series, both for the power released! A frankly unmissable accessory that, moreover, can be purchased on Amazon at the unmissable price of just over 20 euros!

Very easy to useThanks to its magnetic induction design, the small Bluedio branded soundbar has a stable and fast Bluetooth connection, which allows you to pair the phone immediately, and without the risk of signal loss.

Compact in its dimensions, it is about 15 centimeters long, and weighs just over 200 grams, but is equipped with a powerful 52 mm speaker, able to offer excellent audio performance, even net of its very small size. Designed to be carried around, it is also great for home use, e guarantees up to 6 hours of continuous playback thanks to the built-in battery from 650 mAh!

In conclusion, a truly unmissable product! A real best buy for all telephony enthusiasts, which makes up for the not always comfortable use of headphones, and which from the original € 29.99, is now available for purchase for only € 20.41, both thanks to the discount already applied by Amazon, and to a convenient coupon that discount the products additional 5 €, and that you can conveniently activate directly on the product page!

An opportunity that we invite you not to miss, also in view of the Christmas period for which, the small Bluedio soundbar, could be a really good gift! Obviously, the Bluedio MS is not the only discounted product today, so much so that we suggest you also consult the entire Amazon page dedicated to discounts, where you can discover all the other offers in progress on the store.

