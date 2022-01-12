A smartphone with a super innovative speaker: the Xiaomi patent found

The Chinese giant designs a speaker for mobile phones that can be closed and opened automatically, depending on the needs. Here’s how it should work.

Xiaomi it is confirmed as one of the most enterprising houses in the smartphone sector. While big like Samsung and Apple end up having a broader technological focus, the Beijing-based brand continues to churn out increasingly high-performance personal devices, as well as – and it is certainly not a small detail – from the list price very competitive.

A few days after the release of Xiaomi 12, the highly anticipated new flagship released at Christmas, a patent for a completely innovative speaker system signed by the Chinese OEM has appeared online. There documentation it would have been presented almost a year ago at the American and European Patent Offices illustrates an audio system characterized by a cover which should improve its performance during calls and not.

As always when you are faced with a patent, it is not known whether the idea will sooner or later find a concrete application. We can only imagine that the audio aspect of the smartphone is really close to Xiaomi’s heart, which has partnered with a specialist in the field such as Harman Kardon to mount its speakers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The innovative concept of the speaker designed by Xiaomi

The patent in question has been submitted to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) andEUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) a February 2021. The file came into the possession of the Dutch rib of LetsGoDigital, authoritative webzine well known among other things for the numerous renderings created before the devices were released.

According to LetsGoDigital, this patent builds on a previous idea conceived in 2020. The audio system thus elaborated is equipped with a cover which, by sliding sideways, can close or open the compartment that houses the speaker. Once closed, the sound waves are deflected sideways to ensure maximum sound clarity during the call. When, on the other hand, the user wants to listen to media and content in speakerphone, the door opens. Among other novelties, this system could accommodate an outlet for one 3.5mm jack. Furthermore, Xiaomi even thinks of a second speaker to be positioned at the bottom, for stereo listening.

The title of the documentation is “Audio output mode adjustment structure, method, apparatus, and electronic device”, i.e. an audio output structure that can be physically recalibrated thanks to the cover. The functioning of the acoustic shield is automatic, but there is also the option to change it to manual mode, according to the requirements. The patent filed in the EUIPO offices, on the other hand, is called “Removable cover for opening a mobile device “. Last December 22nd and 23rd, the project was approved and included in the database of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), i.e. the global office for the protection of intellectual property. We will see if sooner or later it will pass from concept to production.