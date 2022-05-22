A smear campaign against Amber Heard by far-right media is confirmed

These days it is common to go to Twitter and see that the trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is on everyone’s lips (or hands). There is no shortage of hashtags or threads on this social network with opinions about everything that happens, without stopping to think that there is always something more than the façade. When it seems that taking a side is the only option, you always have to see where the narrative is heading and what the intentions are. This is precisely what a recent investigation confirms, revealing an important part of those who are pulling those strings.

The great protagonists, without counting the actors, are not the people who follow every minute of the trial from the outside, and much less those who comment on each statement or gesture by Heard, Depp and the rest of the participants. Instead, it is a campaign that does everything possible to drive that narrative online. The Daily Wirea well-known conservative outlet, is behind managing where comment on the trial goes and is doing so with the aim of turning people against Amber Heard.

This was recently confirmed by an investigation by Vice World News Y Citizens where that far-right media outlet in the United States is mentioned and where the fact that it is paying thousands of dollars in advertising is also detailed. All this to discredit the actress with articles that clearly show that they are against her.

The Daily Wire has as founder ben shapiro, a well-known and controversial conservative figure in the North American nation, and is currently the second most popular news site on Facebook. This social network has a large number of users, and it is where more people who do not have a presence on other social networks are usually active.

An ad promotes an article titled “The Attempted Assassination of Johnny Depp’s Character,” which says that “the only negative words written about the famous Hollywood actor come from the occasional film critic. Him until he married Amber Heard.” The article included false claims.

He mentions an earlier court case, when Depp sued The Sun for defamation after it labeled him a “wife beater” in connection with Heard’s domestic abuse allegations, a case Depp lost. The article stated that “Depp was able to refute 12 of Heard’s 14 allegations”, but “because proving a denial is almost impossible, the judge in the case called him a ‘monster’ and refused to accept his claims”. In fact, the judge said that 12 of the 14 alleged cases of abuse were more likely to have occurred. Evidence presented during the trial showed how both Depp and Heard had referred to Depp as having a “monster” side to his personality, and the judge cited this term in his sentence.

Recently published research details that between US$35,000 and US$47,000 have been paid in ads for Facebook and Instagram that have generated at least 4 million impressions. What has been publicized are articles about the trial that are clearly trying to destroy Heard, but not exactly siding with Depp.

These one-sided articles and videos have been shared on the Facebook pages of high-profile conservative figures including Candace Owens. This “influencer” has been involved in conspiracy theories and has spoken out against quarantine and vaccines, has been in favor of Donald Trump and often ensures that both the effects of white supremacy and nationalism in the United States have been exaggerated. Not surprisingly, on top of that she has a political talk show on The Daily Wire.

The lawsuit for defamation has its origin because Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million after she published an article on Washington Post where he talked about the abuse he experienced in a relationship he had. She never named the actor, but he started the process and as a result, she counterclaimed $100 million in damages. They have accused each other of abuse, which also causes the opinions of those who are against abuse, but take one of the two sides, to be somewhat contradictory.

Besides the fact that The Daily Wire is trying to direct the narrative against the actress, which also influences the fact that women believe that they have been victims of abuse without neglecting the fact that men can be, it is just one of the companies that are trying to capitalize on the trial, but few try to see the big picture.

