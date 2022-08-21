A snake eats a Burmese python in Florida

Miami Zoo



Everyone has heard the expression: “It is a cruel world, where it is terrible to survive”.

Being in Florida, the saying is funny.

A python became another snake’s snack, according to Zoo Miami, which has the evidence on hand to prove it.

According to a Facebook post posted by the park on Thursday, the zoo explained that a python being tracked using a search device was found in the digestive tract of a cottonmouth snake, also known as a water moccasin, which, it is often extremely deadly.

X-ray of a water moccasin snake that devoured a python. Miami Zoo

The revelation: The python’s transmitter, implanted in the reptile by surgeons at Zoo Miami, lit up like a Christmas tree in X-rays taken. The picnic apparently took place in June 2021 somewhere in the Everglades.

In the image, which was taken at the park’s veterinary hospital, you can clearly see the backbone of the python, which was a young species.

“This is not the only species fighting back!” the publication said, referencing the story of a bobcat that was filmed in March devouring eggs from a Burmese python’s nest in the Everglades.

The publication also includes research material on pythons by scientists from the Southwest Florida Conservation Institute and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Despite the python’s relatively larger size, studies indicate that they are “vulnerable to being eaten.” However, more research is needed.

The comments section did not disappoint:

“The species native to Florida have a different body,” wrote one user.

“He had a stomach ache,” another hung up.

“Look at this madness!”

A zoo employee answered some of the users’ questions, such as whether the moccasin ejected the transmitter. (She did it). They also asked if she let go of the loafer. She did and she’s fine.

Translation of Jorge Posada