a snapshot of his daughter unveiled, a few days after the tragedy

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo posted a sweet snapshot with his daughter on Instagram. A moment of sharing for this father who recently lost one of the twins at birth.

“Forever Love” in other words “I love you forever”. The words of Christiano Ronaldo alias CR7 resonate with a lot of emotions. Indeed, if this photo seems to be a sweet moment spent between father and daughter, this birth was however affected by sad news.

Affected by a tragedy

While with his companion Georgina, they were to give birth to twins… One of the babies, a little boy, did not survive. A appalling drama which the couple discussed on Twitter with a immense grief. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away” confide Christian Ronaldo and his wife. “We are all devastated by this loss and we ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you” they told their subscribers.

But the birth of their little girl gave them back a lot of hope and strength in this painful moment. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness” they explain with the greatest tenderness.

Their daughter, a force

At 37, Christiano Ronaldo is now father of 5 children. Cristiano Junior is the footballer’s first child,now 8 years old, he was born of a previous union and CR7 managed to obtain sole custody. In 2016, Juventus striker, calls on a surrogate mother to enlarge the family, she will give him two twins: Eva and Mateo. Meanwhile, he meets Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish model from Argentina with whom he gives birth to Alana Martina, the same year. The little family posed in a snapshot, just released from the hospital. On the other hand, the first name of their daughter, has not yet been revealed by the couple.

This image on a black and white background shows the intensity of this moment of sharing, welcomed by nearly 7 million likes. French footballer, Karim Benzema has left a comment to his friend, “🤲🏼🤍”.