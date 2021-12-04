A snowstorm blocks customers and employees, they all sleep at Ikea

A misadventure that has turned into a pajama party. It happened yesterday in Aalborg, Denmark: a strong snowstorm hit the town, blocking customers and staff in an Ikea shop.

The people inside the shop, about thirty in all, spent the night in the showroom. And luckily for them they got stuck inside Ikea, so they were able to use the beds and armchairs on display to sleep, complete with linen.

They ate cinnamon rolls, drank tea and coffee while watching a football match on TV together.

A heavy snowfall deposited over 30 centimeters of white blanket, trapping everyone. Employees and customers (there were just six) were also joined by staff from a nearby toy store, which was also blocked.

“Everything was so unusual, we laughed at the situation because we probably won’t relive it again,” Michelle Barrett, one of the people stranded, told local television. They managed to sleep “in the bed they always wanted to try,” joked store manager Peter Elmose when speaking to tabloid Ekstra Bladet: “It was a good night. All fun, ”he added.

(Unioneonline / L)

