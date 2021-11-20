“A social gym will save us” – Corriere.it

The rapper and singer-songwriter protagonist of the new appointment with the show in live streaming Nothing strange 3

Muay Thai has given me so much and brought me to music. This is why I want to give back the good who did me. Rkomi, born Mirko Martorana, born in 1994, has now become one of the most promising names in Italian music. Tonight at 7 pm protagonist of the third appointment with Nothing strange 3, the live streaming concert series, conceived and conducted by Carlo Pastore and organized by Buddybank and Tidal. With him on the stage of the show, broadcast live on the Buddybank YouTube channel and on corriere.it also TY1 and Studio Murena. Rkomi has a style that combines multiple sounds and different models of inspiration. His first great passion for the gym. Because in Thai boxing he found an alternative to the street and decided to offer it to other young people, like him. In March 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, he opened a social gym with some friends, in via Bacchiglione 26, on the eastern outskirts of Milan, a stone’s throw from the yellow Brenta metro stop. The two training rooms, including gloves, skipping ropes, bags and tatami mats, are flanked by a small kitchen and a room with a PlayStation console, a table football, some boxed games and comics. There Sit Hanuman, that is Hanuman’s disciples – this is the name of the structure – recalls those values ​​that should distinguish our coexistence, such as compassion, ethics and generosity, he says in an interview with the weekly Seven of the Corriere della Sera

. The idea is to charge the registration fee for the various courses based on income, so as to give all the children the opportunity to play sports and change their mind, not to spend time on the street.

At a time when I was decidedly wild, years ago, I found a familiar place that could make me estranged from everything and leave my worries behind. Music was a consequence, a spontaneous choice, he continues, retracing the adventure that – after the publication of the project Dasein Sollen – in 2017 brought him to his first official album, I on Earth, highly appreciated by the public and critics and certified Platinum until the last

Taxi Driver of 2021 (triple platinum certificate). A title that, in addition to the obvious cinematic quote, explains the concept of the project very well. Like a taxi driver with a sharp and impenetrable gaze, used to living and breathing the metropolis, absorbing every positive and negative vibration, Rkomi enters different worlds and stories, without losing his identity and the traits that distinguish him.