a Sofia Coppola at the top – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for "La Notte" from 1971 to 1995. For "Libero" from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).





DECEPTION

Iris 9 pm

With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dust. Directed by Sofia Coppola. USA production 2017. Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

THE PLOT

During the Civil War, a wounded and stranded soldier finds refuge in an isolated girls’ boarding school, inhabited only by the director, a teacher and five very young students. Cared for and cared for, the soldier soon recovers and immediately goes to great lengths with all those women whose isolation has obviously made him eager. Soon rivalries break out in that improvised harem. And the conclusion cannot but be tragic.

WHY SEE IT Because Sofia Coppola an all too lucky director (she often undeservedly wins all the festivals in which she participates) here is really in her best form, grappling with a story that is truly in her strings, (in the end the college – well it turns into a theater of cruelty). Remake of a 1970 film with Clint Eastwood (loved by critics but snubbed by the public) “The deception” was loved on both fronts, for the ability of Francis Coppola’s daughter to dig without hesitation into the female universe.