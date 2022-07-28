A software faithfully recreates the characters of ‘Harry Potter’

Just over 20 years after the premiere of the first film, a visual artist used Artificial Intelligence to bring the protagonists of Harry Potter to life, faithfully following the characterization made of them in the books.

When fans of the Harry Potter saga first saw Harry, Hermione and Ron in the flesh, they met people they had never imagined. In the film adaptation, many of the characteristics that the writers attribute to the characters are forgotten and the readers are the first to notice.

For this reason, a visual artist and fan of the saga, known on social networks as Melbourne Anna, decided to recover the descriptions that the British author, JK Rowling, had written for her characters and turn them into images. But unlike other artists, this content creator did not use pencil or paper to produce the portraits, but a digital tool, the software developed by ArteBreeder.

ArtBreeder is a collaborative art website based on machine learning. As explained on its official website, the tool was launched in 2018 by the engineer Joel Simon and is used to create “original works of art” from the so-called antagonistic generative networks or GANs, for its acronym in English. It is a visual use of AI capable of learning and reproducing concepts, but not of imagining, that is, of creating from scratch.

The result is a hyper-realistic image that the user can alter to give it their stamp. When it comes to human faces, users have the ability to modify more than 30 attributes, including age, skin tone, and emotional expression. That’s what Melbourne Anna did with the Harry Potter portraits.

In an interview with the Bored Panda news portal, the artist explained that the project began because she couldn’t find an illustration of Hermione that was faithful to her description in the books. “I watched the movies and even though I like Emma Watson, I always thought she was too beautiful to be Hermione… I couldn’t find any interpretation of her that was accurate, so I ended up doing her myself. People seemed to like it so much that I decided to make more characters.”

Melbourne Anna published her portraits on Reddit, a social platform with more than 52 million active users, and seeing the good reception, she continued with the recreation of the faces of Harry Potter, the protagonist of the saga, and Ron, his best friend. At the moment, she has already produced 33 images that were shared outside of Reddit.

This digital tool was used to recreate the main characters of other successful sagas whose books were also made into movies. Accurate portraits of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, protagonists of Twilight, and of the siblings Cersei, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones are also circulating on the Internet.

This video is part of “The world at a click”, the Télam series that explores trends, current and controversial issues in technology.