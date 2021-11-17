A solidarity dental clinic at the Pillar: fundraising is underway

A solidarity dental clinic aimed at people in conditions of social hardship and economic difficulties who cannot afford dental care.

It will be born at the Pilastro and is a spontaneous project, born from below, promoted by the association of the same name created by a group of citizens and several members of the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Bologna, including the president Gabriela Piana, who also donated equipment .

The initiative is supported by Cucine Popolari and the Municipality of Bologna which has undertaken to identify a site for which a project has been conceived by the architect Mario Cucinella. The clinic was presented today to coincide with the launch of the fundraiser, the goal is 150 thousand euros. Here all the information on the collection and activities of the association.

The objectives

Create a dedicated clinic that welcomes patients in an atmosphere of serenity and care, in which to provide dental therapies and prosthetic rehabilitations; create a group of dentists and dental hygienists who work on a voluntary basis and free of charge; Agreeing the clinic with the Degree Courses in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics and Dental Hygiene of the Unibo to allow students of the last years of the course to carry out an internship at the clinic to acquire knowledge and carry out a path of cultural and human growth.

Create a solid collaboration with dental laboratories able to supply prosthetic products; create a collaboration network with the local services of the Municipality of Bologna to identify the people who could benefit from the services of the clinic; perform early screening for oral cancers; provide patients with useful information to prevent oral diseases through a healthy lifestyle that includes education in home oral hygiene and healthy nutrition; provide children and adolescents with dedicated oral health promotion interventions, in terms of teaching materials and spaces.

