“A song as gentle as a poem” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Laffranchi

The singer-songwriter launches the new album “The girl of the future” which comes out in February

Cremonini is a provocateur. In the age of streaming and the listener’s finger ready to skip and move on to the next song, Cesare chooses a song with a 24-second instrumental intro to announce his return. The song is titled “Colibrì”, it comes out at midnight on the 30th, and anticipates “The girl of the future”, seventh career album to be released on February 25th. A few light touches, strings and piano, before introducing the protagonist’s eyes in which “a second moon” is reflected and starting to fly with her, who arrives in a metropolis from an imaginary jungle following the bird, in search of freedom. . She is the image of the future, hope, and to underline it there is also the opening of the melody typically Cremonini-style.

“It speaks of the adversity of a prophecy. It is a science fiction work more than a song about current events, a musical experience linked to the entire album, more than a simple hit. He expresses himself with a polite and imaginative language because it is in the gentleness of the poem that I identify my idea of ​​the future “, says the singer-songwriter. He adds: «I interpret the feeling that sees us all waiting for something, for a stroke of luck. The mystery of creation, sacred and inexplicable to me, is the only answer that can be given to the overwhelming power of machines and technology. During the worst months of the pandemic I felt deeply that music today has a very specific and more important role ».

The song is signed by Cremonini with Davide Petrella and produced with Alessandro Magnanini, long-time collaborators. “Colibrì” was recorded between Bologna, Los Angeles and the Abbey Road Studios in London where the strings arranged by Nick Ingman were recorded and on which Davide Rossi also intervened. «I believe more and more in artistic collaborations between different experiences, including human ones, but I prefer musical ones to singing ones. I think that to find a common idea of ​​society it is useful to combine different musical styles and ideas. “Colibrì” was born when I started to imagine the beauty and freedom, which today seems to be missing but which is certainly in my mind