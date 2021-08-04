News

A song by Ariana Grande was used for a phishing campaign

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A song by Ariana Grande has been used for a thumbnail phishing campaign

At the end of last March, the team of researchers from Odix has identified a phishing campaign which used a link to the playback of the song Positions of Ariana Grande to steal the login credentials of Microsoft 365 to unsuspecting users. These credentials were then published in an RSS feed. The dynamic used for the phishing campaign is the traditional one.

A song by Ariana Grande at the center of a phishing campaign to steal Microsoft 365 credentials

Odix’s team discovered a phishing campaign aimed at stealing sign-in data from your Microsoft 365 account. Such a campaign uses as bait a link to the playback of the song Positions by Ariana Grande, a well-known American singer. The dynamics used is the traditional one. Users receive an email with a link to the audio playback of Ariana Grande’s song.

By clicking on the link, however, the audio is not played but, unknowingly, the user downloads a malware on your device. Such malware is capable of directing the user to the real phishing page. This page credibly simulates the Microsoft 365 sign-in screen. This steals the user’s login credentials.

If you want to listen to Ariana Grande’s song you can do it, without risk, through the artist’s YouTube channel.

How to avoid scams of this type

Odix highlights what are the main elements to follow to avoid this type of scams. First of all, it is appropriate update your security settings and apply patches. We must then inquire about the most common cyber threats, such as phishing, and avoid clicking on any link. Among the elements to consider also the use of legacy products for cybersecurity and always monitor the most innovative technological solutions to defend themselves.

Loading...
Advertisements

mini cooper s scale modeling (red)

mini cooper s scale modeling (red)

  • Scaled collector’s model with all the details
  • glossy painting with the door opener, back charge
  • made entirely of metal withstands shocks


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

230
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
213
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
210
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
199
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
187
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
164
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
147
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
147
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
143
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
143
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
To Top