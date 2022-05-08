A “space jellyfish” flew over Florida, during the SpaceX launch

The rare effect could be seen at this SpaceX launch in Florida on September 15, 2021.

People watching the launch of SpaceX's latest rocket from the Kennedy Space Center were treated to a unique sight.

The SpaceX launch on Friday morning generated a visual phenomenon known as “space jellyfish”, that rewarded people who got up early to see the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with a stunning sight: an ethereal cloud of illuminated gases, highlighted against the pre-dawn darkness.

The space jellyfish phenomenon occurs when a rocket takes off in the hours around dawn or dusk.

A viewer may be standing in total darkness, but as the craft reaches great heights, the sun’s rays illuminate the plume of gases in its wake. The effect resembles the bell and tentacles of a jellyfish.

Good morning, Space Coast, this is your 5:52am wake-up call. that’s a #SpaceX #Falcon9 rocket lifting another batch of #starlink satellites to orbit, with bonus “space jellyfish,” a beautiful display this Friday morning. (📷: me from Cocoa Beach, Florida) pic.twitter.com/NEeRgg6aLO— Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) May 6, 2022

The effect achieved by the SpaceX rocket blasting off on Friday varied depending on where people were standing when they saw the rocket.

As the pictures posted online show, some observers saw a silvery horizontal stripe, while others saw what looked like a billowing luminous cloud.

