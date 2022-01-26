A SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the Moon

AGI – A Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX is on a collision course with the Moon, seven years after being launched from Florida as part of an interplanetary mission to send a space weather satellite to a distance of one million miles .

After the first stage in which has completed a long burning of its engines and sending NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory on its way to Lagrange’s point – a zero-gravity location four times farther than the moon and in direct line with the sun – in a second phase the rocket drifted, transforming in “space junk” with an unpredictable course.

While it was far enough away for residual fuel to carry it back to Earth’s atmosphere, it was also insufficient to withstand the gravity of the Earth-Moon system, explained meteorologist Eric Berger reported by the British Guardian newspaper.

The path followed soon became chaotic and now, seven years later, it is expected that within a few weeks it can hit the moon in its trajectory, at a speed of approximately 2.58 kilometers per second. Experts estimate that the collision could take place on March 4th, even if it is not known where on the Earth’s satellite or if it will be observable from Earth.