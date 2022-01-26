A SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the Moon

The second stage of a space company Falcon 9 rocket could crash into the moon in a few weeks, according to observations and calculations by various astronomers and amateurs. The event will have no particular consequences for our natural satellite, but it could become the first lunar impact accidentally caused by a launcher that went out of control at the end of its mission.

The Falcon 9 are the most successful rockets of SpaceX and its CEO Elon Musk to date. They consist of two parts: the first stage is about 40 meters high and with its nine Merlin engines pushes the second stage and the load mounted on its top beyond the earth’s atmosphere; the second stage is about twenty meters high, has a single Merlin engine calibrated to work in the space environment and to push the load towards the destination orbit.

The first stage, larger and more expensive, automatically re-enters Earth for reuse, while the second usually maneuvers for a more violent and traumatic reentry into the atmosphere, so that it destroys itself without leaving debris in orbit that would contribute to the problem. of space debris.

The second stage headed for the Moon was part of a launch on February 11, 2015 to bring the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite of the National Ocean Administration into orbit far from Earth (about one million kilometers). atmosphere (NOAA), the US federal agency that deals with climate, oceans and weather. Since then, the satellite has been used for the observation of meteorological phenomena in the portion of Space around the Earth’s atmosphere and their interactions.

The launch went as planned: the first stage pushed the rest of the rocket beyond the atmosphere and then made a controlled reentry, while the second stage continued to push the satellite to direct it on the long journey to the point (“L1”) between the Earth and the Sun chosen for its observations. As expected, after separating from the satellite, the second stage was left with a scarce amount of propellant, such as not to allow it to push back into the Earth’s atmosphere to destroy itself returning to the planet.

The second stage also could not count on a sufficient thrust to escape the gravity exerted by the Earth and the Moon, so it became trapped between the two celestial bodies and began to follow a rather chaotic and out of control orbit.

Seven years later, various Space experts (professionals and amateurs) have analyzed the orbit of the second stage and have calculated that this will bring the rocket on a collision course with the Moon. According to their estimates, the impact could occur in March, although it is difficult to make accurate predictions because several variables could affect the speed and direction maintained by the piece of Falcon 9 adrift.

From the observations, it seems that the second stage does not have a particular attitude and that it rotates on itself. The most accurate estimates so far indicate that it could crash into the far side of the moon, the hemisphere we can’t see from Earth. The impact is expected to occur near the equatorial belt of our natural satellite, in the first days of March.

However, things could change in the coming weeks, due to unpredictable rocket movements and other variables: taken individually they are not significant changes, but day after day the effects accumulate with tangible consequences. In the coming weeks, new calculations could therefore lead to other determinations on the timing and point of impact.

Net of the propellant, the second stage of the Falcon 9 has a mass of 4 tons. The effects for the Moon will naturally be minimal, but the impact should still leave a crater that could be observed by some of the lunar observing probes, such as NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Indian Space Agency’s Chandrayaan-2. The impact analysis could offer important information from a scientific point of view to better understand some characteristics of the lunar soil, which has been under study for decades.

In the history of space exploration, which began a little less than 65 years ago, the Moon has been targeted by various probes and other instruments launched from the Earth, sometimes for the purpose of evaluating the lunar seismic characteristics and in other cases following technical problems and moon landings. checked failed.

The first lunar impact caused by an object built on Earth occurred on September 13, 1959, when the then Soviet Union managed for the first time to have the Luna 2 probe deposited on our natural satellite, west of the Sea of ​​Serenity. Luna 2 was rather rudimentary: a metal sphere with some antennas. However, it was the first human object to touch a celestial body other than Earth.