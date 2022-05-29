A Spanish actor says he can’t wait to return to the desert

Javier Bardem can’t wait to “go back to the desert” to shoot dune 2either Dune: part twohe told a crowd at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, during a question-and-answer session with the Spanish actor.

Speak freely about Denis Villeneuve Dune A sequel, of which not much is known yet.

“I have read the new draft and I think they have done a great job putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people,” he told a crowd at Salle Buñuel on Friday, according to the industrial publisher. Limit.

He said that fans wouldn’t be surprised by what happens if they read the book, “but they would be surprised by the way they put the book together. I was very impressed. It’s a blockbuster movie and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time… how great it is.”

Bardem said he would be happy to return to the desert, the film’s setting, with Villeneuve, whom he called “one of the greatest directors of all time.”

The film, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac Zendaya, was shot in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert in the summer of 2019. It used the vast open landscape as the setting for Planet Arrakis, a dangerous place known for its unique supply of spices, the most important and valuable commodity in the universe.

It is still up in the air whether or not the second part will be filmed in the United Arab Emirates. the National He understands that there are ongoing negotiations, but neither the Abu Dhabi Film Commission nor twofour54, which have handled local productions Sand dunes , They made an official comment. Similarly, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures declined to comment, and none of the local team members we contacted could confirm or deny whether they had been contacted to Dune: part two.

after later Dune Kicking off last October the highest-grossing opening weekend of director Villeneuve’s career, it was no surprise that Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures immediately fired up his sequel. It made a $41 million opening in the United States, despite having to deal with ongoing box office challenges posed by the pandemic and launching the HBO Max stream on the same day.

A sequel was always on the cards, as Villeneuve actually split Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel in two for his movie. It went on to win six Academy Awards, the most of any film at the 94th Academy Awards.

Details about the sequel are scant on the ground at the moment. Villeneuve said the earliest he hopes to start filming is this fall, and Dune: part two It has a tentative release date of October 2023.

Those familiar with Herbert’s novel can foresee some key plot points as Paul Atreides (Chalamet) rises to power among the Free Men in the ongoing battle for control of the Arachis spice.

Bardem plays the deputy of Stilgar, the ruler of Arrakis, in the film.

While speaking in Cannes, called Rendezvous with Javier Bardem, There is no country for old men The actor also discussed a wide range of other topics, including how the industry has changed since he began his career in the 1970s.

“When I started, it was different,” he said. “You’re going to play a role and spend all your time setting up that role, and you’re going to make the movie. It was something sacred, and then it would open up and create an atmosphere, it would mean something.” .

“Now, we are going very fast and I feel sorry for the people who are starting to work now. I don’t know what it means to try to make movies today as an actor, director, producer, writer, because the tempo is so different from where you started.”

the pirates of the Caribbean The actor also touched on Sean Penn’s participation in the much-criticized 2016 Cannes competition. last face, a love story in which Bardem plays the role of a cooperator. “It was a disaster,” he said with a smile.

But, let me tell you, it was a huge mess. It’s good that you came to a festival like Cannes and were booed and reminded that what we do can be horrible, or else we have too high an opinion of ourselves.”

