A Spanish player pretended to have COVID-19 to go support another team and his club terminated his contract

The club announced that the player will not continue at Deportivo La Coruña

On many occasions, fanaticism tends to reduce rationality. A clear example of this was the one that starred Juan Carlos Menudothe experienced midfielder Sporting La Coruna who pretended to have coronavirus to go see Real Betis in the final of the Copa del Rey that ended with the consecration of the team that leads the An engineer Pellegrini.

It is that the Andalusian footballer has a special feeling towards the whole verdiblanco who achieved a feat in the domestic tournament and celebrated in front of Valencia in The Cartuja. However, in order to attend the decisive match, Menudo presented a forged certificate in which he claimed to have COVID-19so his club complied with all the isolation protocols and reported that he was not going to play the commitments of the Galician cast for that reason.

When the authorities found out that it was a hoax, they decided to terminate the footballer’s contract due to his lack of professionalism.

What is striking is that Menudo began his career at Sevilla, Real Betis’s staunchest rival, a club of which he is a fan. He then he went through the Cartagena, Logroñés, Ponferradina, Melilla Sports Union, Leonesa Cultural and Sports Union and Numancia. Always in ascending teams, the former midfielder of the Sporting La Coruna You will need to find a new destination.

It should be remembered that the Betis won its third Copa del Rey after beating the Valencia 5-4 on penalties, after failing to pass the tie 1-1 in the match and extra time at the Sevillian stadium of The Cartuja.

THE CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT

Juan Carlos Menudo Domínguez (Seville, June 18, 1991) will no longer belong to RC Deportivo.

The Andalusian midfielder has become Depor’s first signing 21-22 and closes his blue-and-white stage with a balance of 11 games in the First RFEF, 1 in the Copa del Rey, 1 goal and 303 minutes defending the deportivista shirt.

From now on, Juan Carlos Menudo will be able to freely choose his next sports project. The Club, both professionally and personally, wishes him the best of luck in his future.

