A Spanish tourist lives ‘the socialism of Cuba in person’: this is how milk is dispatched in the warehouses

A Spanish tourist visiting Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus, decided to record and share the way in which fresh milk, which is sold through the ration book to a few people, is distributed in Cuban warehousesthrough tank trucks, with dirty hoses, and deposited in plastic tanks without the optimal conditions to maintain temperature and hygiene.

The young Rosa Martorell, identified on Instagram as Iamrousmary, he films from his mobile phone when the pipe with the milk arrives at the state establishment at dawn and deposits the food, amid complaints from the person in charge of receiving itwho tries to prevent the recording.

“Living the socialism of Cuba in person. Socialism=misery. I also leave the video here so you can see it and share it, because people who live in Cuba tell me that they have censored it there. This is how socialism works, based on repression, censorship and limiting the rights and freedoms of people. This is what the socialists want to bring to Spain: misery and repression,” said the young woman.

“A million thanks for sharing the misery in which our country is sunk. There are still those who defend that failed system, a factory of misery and broken people,” commented Satori_1385.

For Collarmauricio, “there are worse things in Cuba”. “That’s nothing. Meat and bread with flies and on the ground. I don’t know how we’re alive,” she added.

Mirviaka added: “Thank you, really. That is why we are off our land. Happy to live in Mallorca and to see a young woman with her feet on the ground and with shame. Thank you with all my heart, very few dare to denounce the truth, They go to my land to have a good time and they approach the Government as miserable so that the ride is free. Shame. I applaud your bravery.”

“Let’s see if you teach (also Spanish) Ana Hurtado to really look. Here is the difference between a good woman and a panoli who does not give stick to the water and wants to live at the expense of playing the communist. Thanks!” winefromhell wrote.

In the video, faced with the tourist’s questions about the dirtiness of the implements involved in handling fresh milk, the woman in charge of the cellar replies that “it boils.”

With the scarcity and need in Cuba, Cubans end up looking the other way when it comes to issues such as food security. Right now, the biggest dilemma for ordinary Cubans is being able to find food for their daily sustenance. Milk is one of the most scarce products in recent times. Not even the Government is able to meet the demand for this product for the established medical diets for the chronically ill. The situation is much worse now than when General Raúl Castro promised “a glass of milk for everyone” in 2007.