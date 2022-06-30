A spanking of Margot Robbie and the funny cry of Ryan Gosling, attract attention during the filming of “Barbie”

ANDLast Tuesday we had a small sample of the photos of the set where the film of “Barbie”. We saw pictures of Ryan Gosling playing “Ken” while skating with “Barbie” (margot robbie) in what appears to be Venice Beach, California.

Fun film shooting

As for production, they have just started shooting the film, which is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023.

However, some behind-the-scenes images have been published that are making fans go crazy due to a specific moment in which margot robbie receives a spanking.

A good samaritan was paid a lot of money to punch Barbie’s butt and get Ken’s reaction to it.

Although the initial reaction wasn’t exactly what we expected, Ryan Gosling plays it to perfection and gives us another brilliant comedic moment.

The comic skills of Ryan Gosling

Keep in mind that Ryan Gosling He didn’t start out as the Hollywood heartthrob, but was a member of the club when he was young and has shown crazy range in all of his performances.

Starting out as a child, he developed some impressive slapstick comedy skills that have taken him far in the industry.

He showed us what he can do in movies like 2000’s “Remember the Titans” as a skinny converted defensive end.

Now, perhaps his best comedic role came in 2016’s “The Nice Guys,” where he hilariously shares the screen with veteran Russell Crowe and had a great time flexing his comedic muscles after a long time playing serious roles.

In the scene being shot, a person not wearing the colorful Barbie or Ken outfit slaps him on the butt.

She reacts by turning and punching him in the face, but not before Ryan Gosling literally scream. These cries from the Canadian actor have been heard numerous times in the past, it is a great tool that he has to offer a great comic moment in the cinema.

We’re not sure what kind of roles Ryan Gosling is playing with Ken, but we can already tell he’ll be on the comedy side.

After all, this is a movie about one of the most iconic toys in history. It seems that they have a great time during the filming, especially in the scenes where they skate.