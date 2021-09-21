A Spark Story, the trailer for the Disney + and Pixar documentary

ROME – Disney + and Pixar Animation Studios they released the trailer for the new documentary A Spark Story , a co-production between Pixar And Supper Club which offers an in-depth look at the process of creating the shorts SparkShorts from Pixar , showing how the two directors are committed to bringing their unique and personal visions to the screen.

Directed by Jason Sterman and Leanne Dare from Supper Club (Chef’s Table), and produced by Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb in collaboration with Pixar, A Spark Story will come up Disney + the September 24, 2021. Jason Sterman he has declared: “I think viewers will be very surprised at how integral the personal storytelling is to the making process of Pixar films. It takes a lot of people to bring one of these films to life and you can feel the personal touch of the directors in every aspect. I hope A Spark Story is able to give audiences greater awareness of the people and personalities that bring these films to life“.

A Spark Story presents to the public Aphton Corbin (director of Twenty years) e Louis Gonzales (director of Nona) as they tackle the challenges of their new leadership role and the responsibility to inspire their team. Offering an exclusive and engaging look at directors and their films, the documentary explores the creative philosophy that makes Pixar unique. “Like Louis and Aphton, this was our first time as directors, so we could relate to many of the experiences they were having.”Said Leanne Dare. “We lived through the same situations trying to find our story and understand how to lead our team, relying on our instincts and making leaps in the dark, aware that we would understand how to deal with everything. This helped us connect with their stories and appreciate their unique approaches to storytelling“.