a sparkling (and paraonic) Julia Roberts – Libero Quotidiano

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING
Sky Cinema Romance at 9 pm
With Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett. Directed by PJ Hogan. USA production 1997. Duration: 1 hour and 45
THE PLOT
At 30, Julia Roberts learns that her great love from college days is about to get married. With another. Very much invited to the wedding, Julia goes there with the intention, more or less confess, of screwing up the wedding. She actually makes a lot of messes. She until she gives up and decides that the man (she so to speak) in her life will be a gay friend she is sure she has a feeling for.
WHY SEE IT because it is a sparkling comedy where everyone involved turns to the maximum (even Cameron Diaz who is the antagonist, has his own nice space). Roberts is very pleasant, but with all her niceties she can’t hide the fact that her character is a bit paranoid. A part like that in the 1930s and 1940s would go to Bette Davis.