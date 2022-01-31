a sparkling (and paraonic) Julia Roberts – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING

With Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett. Directed by PJ Hogan. USA production 1997. Duration: 1 hour and 45

THE PLOT

At 30, Julia Roberts learns that her great love from college days is about to get married. With another. Very much invited to the wedding, Julia goes there with the intention, more or less confess, of screwing up the wedding. She actually makes a lot of messes. She until she gives up and decides that the man (she so to speak) in her life will be a gay friend she is sure she has a feeling for.

WHY SEE IT because it is a sparkling comedy where everyone involved turns to the maximum (even Cameron Diaz who is the antagonist, has his own nice space). Roberts is very pleasant, but with all her niceties she can’t hide the fact that her character is a bit paranoid. A part like that in the 1930s and 1940s would go to Bette Davis.