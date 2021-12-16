A special evening on Cine34

On December 16, a documentary and three Italian Oscar-winning films are aired A scene from “Life is beautiful” Matteo Valsecchi



Italian cinema is trying, one step after another, to get out of the long crisis caused by the pandemic that has hit it in the last year and a half. And just as a tribute to the so-called “seventh art”, of which our country is a global protagonist, Thursday 16 December in prime time on Cine34 (channel 34 of digital terrestrial) the documentary is broadcast “We are cinema” signed by Marco Costa, director of the channel and of all the Mediaset thematic networks: «The idea was born about a year ago, during the second lockdown, reading about closed cinemas and the concerns of a sector that was suffering a lot. The situation was very serious and so we decided to give a little help in this way ».

In just over 70 minutes the documentary will show us some of the most important sequences in the history of Italian cinema, but not only. There will also be some famous interviews by Anna Praderio: «They are taken from Tg5 and from the Mediaset archive. We will see both Italian and foreign artists, from George Clooney to Leonardo DiCaprio, from Paolo Sorrentino to Scarlett Johansson. They will talk about their favorite Italian films, about actors and directors ”Costa emphasizes.

“We are cinema” will open with the images of the films of the master Federico Fellini, but we will see much more: the cult scenes of auteur films such as “The great beauty” by Sorrentino or “La ciociara” by Vittorio De Sica, the jokes fulminanti by Alberto Sordi, Paolo Villaggio and Checco Zalone, the bittersweet poetry by Roberto Benigni and Massimo Troisi, the intelligent comedy by Gabriele Salvatores and Ugo Tognazzi. And much more, because the complete list would be truly endless: “With the help of Andrea Rurali, an editor of Cine34, we made a selection from the titles in the Mediaset catalog and tried to include everything that shouldn’t be missing for us. in a documentary of this type: yes, we start with Fellini, but we are also talking about Alvaro Vitali »concludes Costa.

To consecrate this day dedicated to cinema there will be three Italian masterpieces, all winners of the Oscar

as Best Foreign Language Film, which will be broadcast before and after “We are cinema”: at 16.25 we will see

“Mediterranean”, followed at 18.25 by “Life is Beautiful”; instead at 10.40 pm it will be broadcast “The great beauty”.