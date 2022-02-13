A special love card for Valentine’s Day: the Brianza offices where to find it

Poste Italiane offers a special philatelic postcard for Valentine’s Day, with relative cancellation. Here are the Monza and Brianza offices where you can find it.

“Write me mail” is the title in Italy of “The shop around the corner” by Ernst Lubitsch, with Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart: two colleagues who can’t stand each other at work but who fall in love writing letters. Power of the postal service that who knows, maybe someone could start replicating on Valentine’s Day.

In fact, until Monday 14 February in various post offices it will be possible to send (or simply buy) “a colorful and animated philatelic postcard. A unique opportunity for every collector or for those who simply want to remember a special day in an original way, making a gift of the postcard to their partner or writing and sending a message of love to those who are far away “.

The philatelic postcard

The philatelic product is available in the 7 post offices with philatelic counters in the province of Monza and Brianza (in Monza in corso Milano 56, in Cesano Maderno in piazza XXV Aprile 2, in Concorezzo in piazza della Pace 2, in Desio in via Guido Galli 1 , in Lissone in piazza Alcide De Gasperi 3, in Muggiò in via Leonardo Da Vinci 2 and in Seregno in via Augusto Mariani 7), in the Spazio Filatelia of the national territory and online on poste.it and from 8 to 14 February it can also be used a special cancellation. “Poste Italiane thus wants to support, once again, the value of writing by simply writing a postcard, an object that can be kept over time”.

Side Notes: Yes, “You’ve Got Mail” originally, “You’ve Got Mail” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan is the remake of Lubitsch’s film.

